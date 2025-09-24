WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz transforms into a samurai as he embraces Japanese culture with his team ahead of Tokyo campaign

Carlos Alcaraz embraced Japanese culture by dressing up as a Samurai with his team ahead of his showing at the Japan Open. Alcaraz was last in contention at the Laver Cup, narrowly missing out on winning the title for Team Europe.Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking after his US Open heroics, where he secured his sixth Grand Slam title, his second of the season following his French Open triumph. Alcaraz's prowess on the court has been unmatched throughout the season, and he brought his A-game to the Laver Cup court as well, rocking his latest platinum blonde look.Alcaraz added the doubles win to his name on the first day, but fell to Taylor Fritz the next day, thus failing to help Team Europe win the title. Soon after, the Spaniard touched down in Tokyo for his first Japan Open campaign. As per recent news, he visited the Samurai Ninja museum with his team, decked up in a Samurai costume to embrace Japanese culture.The team dressed in traditional attire and even imitated ancient samurai, playfully engaging in sword fighting. (via The Tennis Letter)Alcaraz swept a series of victories this year, claiming titles at the Indoor ATP 500 in Rotterdam, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Italian Open, and the Cincinnati Open.Carlos Alcaraz reflected on the 'tough night' at the 2025 Laver CupAlcaraz at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day 1 - (Source: Getty)Carlos Alcaraz's trajectory was one for the record books, and he was the favorite to bring the title for Team Europe at the 2025 Laver Cup. However, he faltered on the second day and lost to American player Fritz. In a post-match press conference, the 22-year-old expressed that he experienced a tough night but had an opportunity to win, considering the format was different than a tour-level tournament.&quot;Well, last night was tough. It was a tough night. It was a tough day with the losses, but you know, normally when you lose in a tournament, you are out of the tournament. Here you lose, and you have another chance to be better. You have another chance to help the team with the points,&quot; he said.Alcaraz will take the Shanghai Masters court next, continuing in the Asian hard court swing. From October 15-18, he will be in contention at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh, followed by the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.