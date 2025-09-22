Japan Open 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The 2025 Japan Open is shaping up to be one of the most exciting stops on the ATP calendar, running from September 24 to 30 in Tokyo. Leading the field is World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who arrives on the back of his US Open triumph and has chosen to skip the China Open in order to focus on this event.

Taylor Fritz comes in as the second seed following a strong showing at the Laver Cup, where he helped guide Team World to victory. With Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Novak Djokovic absent, Fritz will look to capitalize and build momentum in Tokyo.

The rest of the top five seeds are rounded out by Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, and Tomas Machac. The field also includes big names like Frances Tiafoe, Denis Shapovalov, Ugo Humbert and others.

With the tournament just a few days away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Japan Open:

What is Japan Open?

The Japan Open is one of the longest-running and most prestigious tennis tournaments in Asia, played on outdoor hard courts every year in Tokyo at the Ariake Coliseum within the Ariake Tennis Park. First staged in 1972, it has developed into a cornerstone of the ATP Tour in the region.

Stefan Edberg holds the record for the most singles titles with four, dominating the event in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Other past champions include Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, while Kei Nishikori made history by becoming the first Japanese player to win the tournament, claiming titles in 2012 and 2014.

Venue

The 2025 Japan Open will be held at the Ariake Coliseum within the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan. The tournament has been played at this venue since 1987 and features a modern retractable-roof main court along with multiple outdoor courts, with the Ariake Coliseum serving as the central stage for the singles and doubles finals.

Draw and players

Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz in action at the 2025 Laver Cup | Source: Getty

All players, including the seeds, will start from the opening round at the 2025 Japan Open, which makes for an action-packed first few days in Tokyo.

The top half of the draw is headlined by No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz, alongside fourth seed Casper Ruud, seventh seed Denis Shapovalov, and eighth seed Frances Tiafoe. Some of the standout first-round clashes here include Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson, Matteo Berrettini vs Jaume Munar, and Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier.

In the bottom half, second seed Taylor Fritz and sixth seed Ugo Humbert lead the way, joined by third seed Holger Rune, fifth seed Tomas Machac, and Sebastian Korda. Fans can look forward to intriguing openers such as Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo, Korda vs Marcos Giron, and Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby.

Schedule

The first round of the Japan Open is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, with all matches concluding that same day. The second round will follow on Friday, September 26.

Quarterfinals are set for Saturday, September 27, while the semifinals will be played on Monday, September 29. The tournament will culminate on Tuesday, September 30, with the men’s singles final.

Prize money and ranking points

The total prize money for the 2025 China Open is set at $2,226,470. The men's singles champion will take home $416,365 with 500 ranking points.

Here's the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $416,365 500 Runner-up $224,035 330 Semi-finalist $119,395 200 Quarter-finalist $61,000 100 Round of 16 $32,560 50 Round of 32 $17,365 0

Where to watch Japan Open 2025?

Fans can follow all the action on these channels and websites:

United States; Puerto Rico; Virgin Islands: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; Ireland; Gibraltar; Isle of Man: Sky UK

Canada: TSN

India: Discovery India

Japan: WOWOW

South Korea: Eclat

Spain: Telefonica/Movistar

Latin America: ESPN

Australia: beIN Sports Australia

China: ESPN International China

Denmark: TV2 Denmark

France: Eurosport France

Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein: Sky Deutschland

