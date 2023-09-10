"I thought it was Novak Djokovic's way of sort of putting Ben Shelton in his place" - John McEnroe's brother Patrick on Serb's US Open SF celebration

Patrick McEnroe recently shared his views on the heated encounter between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton in the US Open semifinals.

Djokovic and Shelton had a tense match on Saturday, September 9, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the Serb prevailed in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4). The match was marked by a controversial celebration from the World No. 2, who mimicked Shelton’s signature phone call gesture after winning the third set tie-break.

Shelton, who had used the celebration after his quarter-final win over Frances Tiafoe, did not seem amused by the Serb’s imitation and gave him a cold handshake at the net.

In a video posted on Twitter (now X) on Sunday, McEnroe expressed his admiration for both players.

The 57-year-old said that he loved Shelton’s attitude, and that he came to play in the third set despite having no chance to win the match.

"People commenting on the conclusion of the Djokovic-Shelton match," McEnroe said. "So let me say a couple of things about it. First of all, I love Shelton's attitude. I love what he brings to the table. I love his exuberance. And I love that he came to play in that third set."

McEnroe also said he loved what Djokovic did with the phone celebration, adding that it was his way of putting Shelton in his place.

"I also love what Djokovic did with the phone thing," McEnroe said. "I thought it was very funny. I thought it was also his way of sort of putting Shelton in his place as if to say, 'welcome to the big time.' Because let's be honest, Shelton had no chance to win the match."

McEnroe added that there was nothing wrong with the cold handshake and that this was what tennis needed and what people like to see.

"And the icy handshake, nothing wrong with that from both guys. This is what tennis needs. This is what people like to see. And I say, great job to both guys," he added.

Djokovic is chasing his 24th Major and will face third seed Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Monday, September 11. The Russian stunned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in the semifinals.

"I thought it was very original, and I copied him" - Novak Djokovic on imitating Ben Shelton's celebration

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

In his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic said that he was a fan of Ben Shelton’s celebration and that he found it very creative.

The Serb also stressed that his imitation of the celebration was only a sign of appreciation for World No. 47, and not a sign of disrespect or hostility.

"I just love Ben's celebration. I thought it was very original, and I copied him. I stole his celebration," Djokovic said.

Meanwhile, Shelton did not appear to be upset or annoyed by Djokovic’s imitation of his celebration.

When questioned about the World No. 2’s gesture, Shelton said he had no problem with it, adding that he had earned the right to do as he pleased after the victory.

"I didn't see it until after the match. You know, I don't like when I'm on social media and I see people telling me how I can celebrate or can't celebrate. You know, I think if you win the match, you deserve to do whatever you want," Shelton said.

