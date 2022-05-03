I don't have any tickets, but I know Rafael Nadal has access: Ons Jabeur jokes about asking Nadal for tickets to Real Madrid's UCL match against Manchester City

Long-time Real Madrid fan Ons Jabeur has run out of every avenue to get tickets to watch the club in action against Manchester City in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Thankfully, she knows someone who can sort it out in a matter of seconds -- Rafael Nadal.

Like the Tunisian, Nadal is also an ardent follower of the club and is among the most high-profile names in Spain to support the newly crowned La Liga champions. The 21-time Grand Slam champion was invited by the football club to perform the honorary kick-off during their most recent league game against Espanyol, where they sealed their 35th domestic title.

B/R Football @brfootball Lifelong Real Madrid fan Rafa Nadal takes an honorary kick-off at the Bernabéu Lifelong Real Madrid fan Rafa Nadal takes an honorary kick-off at the Bernabéu ⚪ https://t.co/KmkJqsHBvT

Taking note of the incident, Ons Jabeur subtly communicated her interest in catching the match to the Spaniard through the help of reporters at the ongoing Madrid Open. Speaking to the press following her brilliant 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 victory over 11th seed Belinda Bencic, the World No. 10 hoped the "nice" Nadal would heed her request.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Manchester City win a SEVEN-GOAL thriller against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final! 🥵 Manchester City win a SEVEN-GOAL thriller against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final! 🥵 https://t.co/5SdJWt0T9B

Funnily enough, Jabeur did not stop by asking for just one ticket, adding jokingly that she would be elated to have a couple of extra tickets since her husband and coach wanted to go as well. With Real Madrid trailing 3-4 after the first leg, the 27-year-old was certain they could use her cheering during the blockbuster encounter.

"I don't have any tickets or anything, but I know a nice person named Rafael Nadal who has access," Ons Jabeur joked. "I'm just going to put it out there: Rafa, if you need a plus one or two or three - because my coach and husband want to go - you can ask them to put us at the same time and then we can go together to support Real Madrid against Man City. They need me, come on. Hala Madrid!"

"I'm really sick of the quarterfinals, so my goal is to go further and, hopefully, why not be in the finals here?" - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur hopes to do better than a quarterfinal result at the 2022 Madrid Open

Coming back to what lies in store for her on the tennis court, Ons Jabeur will take on former World No. 1 Simona Halep in the quarterfinals. The Romanian is on a marauding run of her own this week, having disposed off second seed Paula Badosa and 14th seed Coco Gauff in her previous two matches.

wta @WTA count em'



That's match wins in Madrid for



#MMOPEN count em'That'smatch wins in Madrid for @Simona_Halep , moving past Gauff 6-4, 6-4. 💪 count em'That's 3️⃣0️⃣ match wins in Madrid for 🇷🇴 @Simona_Halep, moving past Gauff 6-4, 6-4.#MMOPEN https://t.co/t9iQVur7oJ

The two have met thrice before, with Halep leading the head-to-head 2-1. Their last encounter came this year at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which the World No. 21 won in straight sets. Jabeur made it known that she was going for revenge this time around and hoped to continue the form she displayed against Bencic.

"I'm going for my revenge because we played in Dubai and she played really well. It's frustrating when someone takes control over me," Ons Jabeur said. "I'm going to go for the win and hopefully be fired up like today."

The Tunisian further added that she was sick of falling in the quarterfinals all the time and hoped to go further here in Madrid. For the record, the World No. 10 has reached the quarterfinals of Grand Slam and WTA 1000 events seven times till date, but has managed to reach the semifinals only once (2021 Indian Wells).

wta @WTA







#MMOPEN Into the last eight @Ons_Jabeur gets past Bencic 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 and secures her spot in the quarterfinals! Into the last eight 🎱🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur gets past Bencic 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 and secures her spot in the quarterfinals!#MMOPEN https://t.co/pfEcuonf93

The 27-year-old has just one solitary WTA Tour title to her name, the 2021 Birmingham Classic, another record she hopes to rewrite by the end of this week.

"I love the attitude from today, so we're going for the same attitude," Ons Jabeur said. "I want to continue this way. I'm really sick of the quarterfinals, so my goal is to go further and, hopefully, why not be in the finals here?"

Edited by Keshav Gopalan