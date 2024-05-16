"I have told him many times, he feels embarrassed"- Roger Federer on serving as ball kid to John McEnroe's brother Patrick during Swiss Indoors Basel

Roger Federer recently attended the "Mad Dog Sports Radio" show hosted by Chris Russo. During the radio interview, the Swiss Legend reminisced about his time as a ball boy in his home court in Basel.

Federer was the player who took the helm of men's tennis in the early 2000s and ruled it for a decade. The accomplishments achieved by the Swiss on-court were unprecedented and in some instances still unmatched to date. Federer went on to win 20 Grand Slams in his career, being the first male tennis player to do so, and also won over 100 career titles.

On the radio talk show, the Swiss was asked about his favorite venues for playing tennis. Federer named Wimbledon, US Open, and Dubai among many others. The Swiss also recalled fond memories of being a ball boy at his home tournament in Basel.

While talking about the Basel tournament, the Swiss maestro recalled him being a ball boy in the tournament in the 1990s. Federer recalled himself as being a ball boy to Patrick McEnroe at the tournament final.

"Home town tournament Basel holds a special meaning for me because I was a ball kid there. 2 years, you know I was a ball kid of Patrick McEnroe in his final when he played there. He knows that. I have told him many times then he feels embarrassed that I was his ball kid." Federer said [at 0:34].

Patrick McEnroe played the final in Basel in 1994 where he lost to Wayne Ferreira in the summit clash. However, McEnroe won the doubles title in Basel in 1991 and 1994.

From ball boy to a 10-time Champion- Roger Federer had a stellar record at his home tournament

Roger Federer had an incredible record at his home tournament in Basel. The indoor hard courts in his home tournament suited his playing style resulting in 10 titles for the Swiss legend.

Federer won his first title in Basel in 2006 by defeating Fernando Gonzalez in the final. His last tournament victory came in 2019 when he defeated Alex De Minaur in the Finals. The 2019 Basel title remains the last ATP title won by Federer in his career.

Federer has made it to 15 finals at the tournament, the most final appearances for a single player at a single tournament. Along with the Swiss Indoors, the Halle Open is another tournament in which the Swiss has won 10 times.

