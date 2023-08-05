"I took a CPR class; was ready if they needed me" – Coco Gauff urges spectators to learn life-saving procedure after fan falls ill in Citi Open match

Coco Gauff urged the spectators to learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) after a fan fell ill during her quarterfinal clash against Belinda Bencic at the Citi Open.
During her last-eight match against Bencic, a fan in the stands suffered a health issue, halting play for a while. But the play resumed soon as third-seed Gauff defeated sixth-seed Swiss in straight sets to reach the semifinals and set up a clash against Russia's Liudmila Samsonova.
During the post-match press conference, Coco Gauff expressed her concern for the fan and also revealed she was officially eligible to assist if the situation was grave.
"At first, I was just making sure that it wasn’t something cardiac because I just took a CPR class so I was ready if they needed me to jump any moment!" Gauff said. "I have my certification. So, I did ask the ref if it was cardiac but she said it wasn’t cardiac and that’s when I realized the person will probably be okay."
She also urged the spectators to learn the life-saving procedure, saying:
"But yeah, everybody in the stadium should take the class… It’s only 90 minutes so you go. When I came back from Wimbledon, I booked it on the flight and it took me 90 minutes, so everybody in here you should really take the class… it’s really informative."
"I think it comes from the way my parents are" - Coco Gauff on making the right decisions
Fan favorite Coco Gauff is widely appreciated for her mature personality despite being a teenager. Gauff is known for her sensibility conduct both on and off the court.
On being asked about the same earlier this year, the 19-year-old suggested it was due to being the oldest child in her family.
"I don't know. I think that's just my personality in general. I'm the oldest of three siblings. Maybe that has something to play with it. I don't know. I feel like I have learned a lot quickly," she said as quoted by Qatar Tribune.
The youngster further credited her parents for teaching her decision-making and also believed that she had learned a lot from her own experiences as well.
"I think I have had a lot of life experiences early on and learned a lot early on. I don't know, I feel like I always know what I need to do and what I should do. But, yeah, I think it comes from the way my parents are, but I think I have also learned a lot over the years. I feel like that's why maybe I have matured faster than most," Coco Gauff added.