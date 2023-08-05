"I took a CPR class; was ready if they needed me" – Coco Gauff urges spectators to learn life-saving procedure after fan falls ill in Citi Open match

Coco Gauff urged the spectators to learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) after a fan fell ill during her quarterfinal clash against Belinda Bencic at the Citi Open.

During her last-eight match against Bencic, a fan in the stands suffered a health issue, halting play for a while. But the play resumed soon as third-seed Gauff defeated sixth-seed Swiss in straight sets to reach the semifinals and set up a clash against Russia's Liudmila Samsonova.

During the post-match press conference, Coco Gauff expressed her concern for the fan and also revealed she was officially eligible to assist if the situation was grave.

"At first, I was just making sure that it wasn’t something cardiac because I just took a CPR class so I was ready if they needed me to jump any moment!" Gauff said. "I have my certification. So, I did ask the ref if it was cardiac but she said it wasn’t cardiac and that’s when I realized the person will probably be okay."

She also urged the spectators to learn the life-saving procedure, saying:

"But yeah, everybody in the stadium should take the class… It’s only 90 minutes so you go. When I came back from Wimbledon, I booked it on the flight and it took me 90 minutes, so everybody in here you should really take the class… it’s really informative."

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



Doctor Coco. 🩺 pic.twitter.com/V3AmvWhpxV Coco Gauff on the fan that fell ill during her match against Bencic:“I just took a CPR class so if they needed me to jump in I was readyI have my certification.”Doctor Coco. 🩺

"I think it comes from the way my parents are" - Coco Gauff on making the right decisions

Coco Gauff with father Corey Gauff: 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Fan favorite Coco Gauff is widely appreciated for her mature personality despite being a teenager. Gauff is known for her sensibility conduct both on and off the court.

On being asked about the same earlier this year, the 19-year-old suggested it was due to being the oldest child in her family.

"I don't know. I think that's just my personality in general. I'm the oldest of three siblings. Maybe that has something to play with it. I don't know. I feel like I have learned a lot quickly," she said as quoted by Qatar Tribune.

The youngster further credited her parents for teaching her decision-making and also believed that she had learned a lot from her own experiences as well.

"I think I have had a lot of life experiences early on and learned a lot early on. I don't know, I feel like I always know what I need to do and what I should do. But, yeah, I think it comes from the way my parents are, but I think I have also learned a lot over the years. I feel like that's why maybe I have matured faster than most," Coco Gauff added.