I tried to do what Rafael Nadal does to his opponents: Alex de Minaur on ATP Cup meeting

Rafael Nadal had an incredible 2019 season on all accounts. The Spaniard won both the French Open and the US Open, amassing a total of 19 Grand Slam titles and closing in on Roger Federer's record of 20.

The World No. 2 also won 2 Masters 1000 titles in Rome and Toronto before picking up the year-end World No. 1 ranking. With Spain as well, Rafael Nadal picked up the Davis Cup title extending his record win-streak at the competition to 32 matches in a row; and finished runners-up in the ATP Cup.

Nadal in 2019:

🏆 Roland Garros

🏆 US Open

🏆 Davis Cup

🏆 Rome

🏆 Montreal



Aus Open F

SFs in Indian Wells, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Wimbledon, Paris.



Oldest ever year end #1 at 33yo. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 24, 2019

Aussie player Alex de Mianur recently recounted his experience facing Rafael Nadal at the Davis Cup and how he attempted to get to do what Rafael Nadal has done to many in the past, after falling 1-0 down during the semi-final.

Tried to bring all the energy I could to beat Rafael Nadal: de Minaur

Rafael Nadal during his encounter with Alex de Minaur at the ATP Cup

Speaking exclusively to tennishead, the Aussie spoke about the experience of facing Rafael Nadal in his hometown of Sydney and the hurdle it is to get past the Spaniard whenever you face him.

"It was a very good experience," said de Minaur. "It was also a weird one as I went into that match in a completely different headspace than I’ve gone into a lot of my matches."

The Aussie has faced Rafael Nadal on 3 occasions and never been on the winning side. After losing the first set, de Minaur rallied to bring the match close, before eventually losing 4-6 7-5 1-6.

"We were down 1-0 in the tie and I had to go out there and try to beat Rafa to send the match into the deciding doubles," the Aussie reminisced.

The World no. 26 asserted that he attempted to defeat Rafael Nadal mustering up as much mental strength as he possibly could, the way the Spaniard has done to his opponents for the better part of a decade. Ultimately, despite putting up a good fight de Minaur lost in what he calls a 'bitter-sweet ending'.

"I tried to bring all the energy I could get into this match. I tried to go out there and do what Rafa does to his opponents and jump around in his face and try to be as electric and verbal as I can."

"I ripped out a ‘come-on’ in the first point to try to let him know that I was meaning business. It was a great match and experience but with a bitter sweet ending," concluded the 20-year-old.

Rafael Nadal qualified with Spain to the inaugural ATP Cup final before they fell to Serbia. In the final round, Nadal was defeated by Novak Djokovic who inspired his team to the trophy.