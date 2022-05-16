"I try my best every single day, and I hope I can get to your level one day, it's very inspiring" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas lavished praise on Novak Djokovic following his loss at the hands of the Serb in the final of the 2022 Italian Open. The Greek revealed that he hopes to get to the World No. 1's level at some point in his career, adding that he thought of Djokovic as more of an inspirational figure rather than a rival.

The World No. 5 was looking to win his second title of the year in Rome, but fell in straight sets against the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Instead, Djokovic locked up his record-extending 38th Masters 1000 title with the 6-0, 7-6(5) victory.

@InteBNLdItalia #ibi22 VENI VIDI DJOKO-VICI @DjokerNole defeats Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6 to win a sixth Rome crown and capture a first title of 2022! 👑 VENI VIDI DJOKO-VICI 👑@DjokerNole defeats Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6 to win a sixth Rome crown and capture a first title of 2022! @InteBNLdItalia #ibi22 https://t.co/dVZxsX0CD3

Speaking at the presentation ceremony afterward, the 23-year-old congratulated his vanquisher on the win, remarking that it was a result the Serb fully deserved for the discipline he has displayed over the years.

"Congratulations, my friend. You've been showing a lot of discipline and great effort over the last couple of years," Tsitsipas said. "I try my best every single day, and I hope I can get to your level one day. It's very inspiring."

Stefanos Tsitsipas reminisced about the first time he got to practice with Djokovic a few years back, noting that he never expected to be playing against him so soon in the finals of big tournaments.

"I think we practiced for the first time a few years ago in France, and for me, it was great sharing the court with you. I never imagined to be competing on center court with you in such a short span," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "I am happy that I was able to enjoy this afternoon in front of such an amazing crowd in Rome, in one of the most glamorous and spectacular center courts I have been able to play at."

I came here many years ago as a spectator, and I would like to thank the organizers for investing in this tournament: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas thanked the Italian Open organizers for putting on a wonderful show

During the speech, Stefanos Tsitsipas also thanked the organizers of the tennis academy in Italy he first started in as a 12-year-old. The Greek was grateful to them for choosing to believe in him during his formative years, adding that it was an experience he enjoyed very much.

"Me and Italy, we share a special bond. I came here when I was 12 years old to play my first matches," Tsitsipas said. "They were the first people who invested in my tennis and I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart. I have always had a great time playing here."

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Congratulations @steftsitsipas on a great tournament - you are a fantastic leader of this sport with a big future ahead. I’m honored to be a colleague. Congratulations @steftsitsipas on a great tournament - you are a fantastic leader of this sport with a big future ahead. I’m honored to be a colleague. https://t.co/mjYhWnqdKX

The World No. 5 proceeded to thank the organizers of the Italian Open, including all the staff members such as officials and ball boys, for ensuring that the event went by smoothly without any hiccups.

"I came to this tournament many years ago as a spectator, and I would like to thank the organizers for investing in this tournament and making it possible, and all the staff members for being there when needed," Tsitsipas said. "I don't think it would be possible without them. Thank you."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala