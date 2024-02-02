"I was trying to get some work done, she wouldn't go to the crib" - Serena Williams shares adorable moment of daughter Adira River sleeping on her

Serena Williams recently shared some glimpses of her daily life, balancing motherhood, work, and health while taking care of her two daughters.

Williams, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has been enjoying some quality time with her family after retiring from the sport in 2022. The 42-year-old married Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, in November 2017, after dating for two years.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, in September 2017. They expanded their family six years later when Williams gave birth to their second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023.

Williams has been open about the joys and challenges of motherhood on social media, sharing cute photos and videos of her daughters, as well as honest reflections on her struggles with postpartum depression, breastfeeding, and balancing work and family.

In her Instagram stories, Williams shared two clips that showed the reality of her daily life. In the first clip, she can be seen walking on a sidewalk, wearing tinted glasses and a grey jacket. She said that she was trying to get a quick walk while the kids were sleeping.

"I’m trying to get a quick walk in while the house is quiet, the kids are sleeping. So, I can have a guilt-free workout and stay strong," Williams said.

In the second clip, the American can be seen with her second daughter, Adira River, who is sleeping in her arms. She said that she was trying to get some work done when her daughter decided to sleep on her.

"I was trying to get some work done and she [Adira] would not go to the crib. So, she just decided to sleep on me," she said.

Serena Williams talks about the struggles of raising 2 children

Serena Williams opened up about the challenges of raising two young children.

In a social media interaction in September 2023, Williams said that it was very hard to take care of two children at the same time, especially when one of them fell ill. She also praised and appreciated the parents who are doing a great job in the same situation as her.

“Having 2 kids is definitely not easy. How do you moms/ dads do it so well!!!??? Especially when one gets sick? Mad respect,” she said in a tweet.

