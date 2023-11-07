Former British tennis player Virginia Wade has revealed herself as the mystery woman in London’s iconic ‘Girl with a Dolphin’ fountain sculpture.

The 17ft tall ‘Girl with a Dolphin’ is one of the most well-known structures in London, situated on the banks of the river Thames, with the Tower Bridge as its backdrop. Created by British sculptor David Wynne, the bronze statue depicts a naked woman and a dolphin in a playful underwater encounter.

What is worth noting about ‘Girl with a Dolphin’ is that the identity of the woman who the sculpture was modeled after has been kept a secret since the time of its unveiling in 1973. Now, 50 years later, British tennis legend Virginia Wade has revealed herself as the mystery muse.

In a recent interview, Wade said that she was more than happy to pose nude for the artwork. The three-time Grand Slam champion highlighted the professionalism that was shown during its making.

“I wasn't unhappy to do that,” Virginia Wade said as per The Times. “It was so professional. It didn't matter at all.”

The 78-year-old Brit, who was 28-years-old at the time, further praised sculptor David Wynne, who was also a tennis enthusiast.

“I always felt the character of a person comes out in how they hit the ball. He was an artistic player, quite flowing, all arms and legs,” she said, adding, “You would have fascinating philosophical conversations as it all went on. You'd talk about personal relationships and what was going on in the world.”

Virginia Wade wasn’t the only tennis player that David Wynne worked with. The sculptor is also known for his statue of Fred Perry, a three-time Wimbledon winner (1934, 1935 and 1936). The artwork is placed outside Wimbledon's iconic Centre Court.

"It gives me a warm feeling that I was involved" – Virginia Wade on being the 'Girl with a Dolphin'

Virginia Wade at the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala in 2023

Virginia Wade, who has been honored with several statues that acknowledge her achievements in tennis, meanwhile, said that she is most fond of ‘Girl with a Dolphin,’ despite the facial anonymity.

“I'm very proud of that. Much more proud of it than I ever was of my own personal sculptures, though they're very nice,” she said as per the Times.

She added that the Wynne artwork gave her "a warm feeling".

“The ones of me, they're just me. But Girl with a Dolphin is just so gorgeous. It gives me a warm feeling that I was involved,” she added.

Wade enjoyed a glorious tennis career. She lifted 55 singles titles, three of which were Grand Slams at the US Open (1968), the Australian Open (1972) and the Wimbledon Championships (1977). She additionally clinched four doubles Grand Slam titles, one each at the Australian Open and the French Open and two at the US Open. Wade reached a career-high position of World No. 2 in singles and World No. 1 in doubles.

It is also worth noting that Virginia Wade was the last British woman to win a Grand Slam in singles until Emma Raducanu’s historic run at the 2021 US Open.