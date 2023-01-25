Roger Federer reveals he was a mystery figure in installation by renowned artist in Venice

Roger Federer has revealed that he was part of an unusual assignment during his hiatus from tennis between 2021 and 2022. While recuperating from his knee injury, the Swiss maestro collaborated with renowned Swiss-born artist and sculptor Ugo Rondinone for a special artwork.

While he wasn't initially a part of the work, the tennis legend's eagerness to work with Rondinone led to him being incorporated into the artist's in-progress installation called "Human Clouds," with his exhibit titled "Burn Shine Fly."

In a documentary titled, "Portrait of a Champion," published on January 24, 2023, Ugo Rondinone shared the details of how the collaboration came about.

"I mean, it came as a surprise because I don’t do commission. Once I do commission, I go blank and I feel I have to fulfil something which is really not my line of thought. But we found an elegant solution," he said. "I’m a great admirer of Roger Federer, of his achievement. So, I wanted to help out and find an elegant solution by including him in something that I’m working on already.

"I reflect and say, 'Why not just include him as an anonymous figure in this existing project. Not as “Roger Federer”. I will not promote him as a figure, I would like him just to be one of seven neutral bodies, who fly'," he added.

Roger Federer agreed with the artist's vision and stated that it was a good feeling, being anonymous for a change.

"I was happy that it’s about Ugo and about the figures more than it is about ‘Roger Federer is hanging up in this church," he said. "What I like about the anonymous part about it is it’s in my life as well. I like it sometimes when it’s anonymous as well, people don’t know where I am, don’t know what I’m doing."

The installation was exhibited at Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista from April to September 2022 during the Venice Art Biennale.

"In your underwear, in a harness, hanging there it’s a very different situation" - Roger Federer on his vulnerable experience during the artwork collaboration

The Swiss legend during his retirement ceremony in September 2022

In the documentary, Roger Federer took the audience through the vulnerable journey of complying with the artist's unique way of bringing his art to life.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was painted on with silicon rubber as he went through the patient process of creating a negative mould. He was also strapped with a harness and suspended mid-air while undressed.

"Of course you feel vulnerable," he said. "Okay I’m used to it when I’m on a tennis court but then I’ve got my racket which is like my hammer from Thor and when someone films you then, it’s no problem. But in your underwear, in a harness, hanging there it’s obviously a very different situation.

"And that’s what I think was so unusual for me and even if it’s ridiculous you still think well it’s part of the creative process, this is what it’s going to take to make it a good end result," he added.

