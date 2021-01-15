I urinated blood after 2014 Rogers Cup win over Roger Federer: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Roger Federer has been a very tough opponent for all players throughout his career. And in a recent appearance on the 'Dip Talk' podcast for Eurosport, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga revealed just how much beating the Swiss took out of him in one particular instance.

Tsonga faced Roger Federer in the final of the 2014 Rogers Cup, which the Frenchman won 7-5, 7-6. But by the end of the match Tsonga actually found blood in his urine due to the extreme tension in his muscle fibers.

"After the final against Roger Federer, I felt totally exhausted. I remember going to the bathroom and starting to urinate blood," said Tsonga. "I got scared and called the doctor, who told me that due to my extreme fatigue and tension, I had broken muscle fibers and my body passed them out through urine."

The Rogers Cup win was Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's second career Masters 1000 title, and arguably his most impressive. He had already defeated Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov before reaching the final against the Swiss.

The Frenchman also revealed that he is proud of his battles with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, even if he wishes that the 'Big 4' played in a different generation.

"I will never forget that and all the battles I had with the Big 3. I was immensely proud of that phase of my career," said Tsonga.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has produced some remarkable performances against Roger Federer over the years

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (L) and Roger Federer following their quarterfinal encounter at French Open 2013

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has won six out of his 18 encounters with Roger Federer. That record doesn't sound like much on paper, but it is still better than most people can boast of.

Tsonga has produced some incredible performances against the 20-time Grand Slam champion, even aside from his three wins at the Rogers Cup (2009 quarterfinal, 2011 third round and 2014 final). The Frenchman defeated Federer in a remarkable straight-sets quarterfinal at Roland Garros 2013, following which he bowed out in the semifinal against David Ferrer.

Roger Federer (L) and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga following their quarterfinal encounter at Wimbledon 2011

Tsonga also ousted the Swiss maestro in the Wimbledon 2011 quarterfinals, producing a comeback for the ages. The Frenchman overturned a two-set deficit to clinch the match 3-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 6-4 and advance to his maiden semifinal at SW19.