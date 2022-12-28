A question involving Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and John McEnroe on a recent episode of a popular game show has left the tennis world uncontrollably laughing out loud. The question, asked on the highly popular show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' even drew reactions from French tennis great Marion Bartoli, Federer's former coach Paul Annacone and 18-time Major winner Chris Evert.

The show requires contestants to pick the correct answer from four options, with each successive question worth a higher value of money. This particular question posed to a recent contestant asked him to name the player who once won the Australian Open while roughly eight weeks pregnant.

Quite amazingly, Federer, Murray and McEnroe were the other three options along with Williams.

Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys The lack of effort from whoever wrote this question The lack of effort from whoever wrote this question https://t.co/M6bLErxRJM

Williams famously won the 2017 Australian Open while she was nine weeks pregnant and achieved the incredible feat without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

Tennis fans had some hysterical reactions to the question as well as the amused expression given by the contestant who was asked the question.

"It's C: Roger Federer. Or was it John McEnroe? Definitely not Serena," a Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, Annacone, who coached Federer for a few years, Bartoli and Evert were left rather speechless upon coming across the question.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the question asked on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?:

Vipul @Sporty_Baba



It goes down to the other two options.



twitter.com/drivevolleys/s… Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys The lack of effort from whoever wrote this question The lack of effort from whoever wrote this question https://t.co/M6bLErxRJM Andy Murray & John McEnroe not winning the Australian Open should make it easy.It goes down to the other two options. Andy Murray & John McEnroe not winning the Australian Open should make it easy.It goes down to the other two options. twitter.com/drivevolleys/s…

Flavietto99 🇮🇹 (RAFA 22 🏆) @FlavioBertolin8 twitter.com/drivevolleys/s… Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys The lack of effort from whoever wrote this question The lack of effort from whoever wrote this question https://t.co/M6bLErxRJM The thing that leaves me most disconcerted and amused at the same time, is not the fact that the answer was obvious because only one person out of 4 can get pregnant, but the concentrated and thoughtful gaze of the persone who has to respond The thing that leaves me most disconcerted and amused at the same time, is not the fact that the answer was obvious because only one person out of 4 can get pregnant, but the concentrated and thoughtful gaze of the persone who has to respond 😂😂😂 twitter.com/drivevolleys/s…

❄️Sunainaaa🦋 @sunaina267 Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys The lack of effort from whoever wrote this question The lack of effort from whoever wrote this question https://t.co/M6bLErxRJM Andy n John never won AU. Then it would be either Roger or Serena. So difficult question. No doubt why this guy is thinking so much🥺 twitter.com/drivevolleys/s… Andy n John never won AU. Then it would be either Roger or Serena. So difficult question. No doubt why this guy is thinking so much🥺 twitter.com/drivevolleys/s…

Serena Williams suggests her Australian Open 2017 achievement is 'GOAT worthy'

Serena Williams after winning the 2017 Australian Open final.

Many believe that Serena Williams' achievement of winning a Grand Slam tournament without dropping a single set while being a couple of months pregnant should go down as one of the greatest tennis feats ever, and rightly so.

The American herself is very proud of her achievement and believes it reflects her place in the 'GOAT debate' across sports. She was once asked to share her thoughts on her place in the GOAT debate and Williams confidently replied by saying that none of the other sporting greats who are part of that debate ever won a major championship nine weeks into pregnancy.

"I don’t know any other person that has won a Grand Slam or a championship in the NBA or anything else nine weeks pregnant," Serena Williams said in an interview with TIME earlier this year.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion further revealed how she approached all her matches at the 2017 Australian Open.

"A two-week event. That tournament, I relied on my brain. An athlete isn’t just about what an animal you are physically, like a specimen. It’s using everything. Your mind, your body, everything," sheadded.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes