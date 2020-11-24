"I used to want to be a famous footballer, now I want to be Dominic Thiem" - Former Austrian midfielder Frank Schinkels

Former Austrian midfielder Frank Schinkels believes that countryman Dominic Thiem is a role model not only for himself, but also for children and the youth during the current difficult times.

Dominic Thiem enjoyed his most successful season on the professional circuit in 2020, breaking through to win his first Grand Slam at the US Open in September. He also reached the final of the Australian Open in January and finished as runner-up at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals for the second year running.

Frank Schinkels, born in the Netherlands, represented the Austrian national team between 1992 and 1994. He has also been the manager of various Austrian soccer clubs post retirement.

Writing in a column for oe24, Schinkels elaborated on what Dominic Thiem means to the people of his country right now.

"I used to want to be a famous footballer, now at 57 I want to be Dominic Thiem. I'm going to work even more on my backhand. Much more important, however, is how Dominic motivates the many children and young people. This is priceless, especially in times like these," Schinkels wrote.

The 57-year-old also highlighted the sportsmanship qualities of Dominic Thiem, which have made him a favorite with not just the fans, but also among his peers.

"Even without a tournament victory at the ATP Finals, Dominic Thiem is a real role model," Schinkels said. "A real gentleman, that was Dominic in the final of the ATP Finals. As always, he was incredibly respectful of (Daniil) Medvedev."

"He is friendly to every ball kid, he is almost embarrassed that they have to get the balls for him. Thiem is just the nicest guy on the tour. He doesn't have an enemy. Friendship only ends (when he is playing) on the court," he added.

The more he plays against Djokovic and Nadal, the more we get the feeling that Dominic Thiem is the stronger (one): Frank Schinkels

Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal after their 2020 Australian Open quarterfinal

Advertisement

Prior to 2019, Dominic Thiem had won only seven out of 22 matches against the Big 3 of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. But in the last two years he has gone 9-3 against them, showing that he is bridging the gap between himself and the legends.

Frank Schinkels claimed that Thiem's ability to defeat the likes of Djokovic and Nadal has given rise to the belief among his countrymen that he could become the next World No. 1.

"Now we keep our fingers crossed for Thiem that he makes it to No. 1," Schinkels wrote. "That would actually be the next logical step. The more often he plays against the giants Djokovic and Nadal, the more we have the feeling that Thiem is the stronger (one). As an Austrian, I am proud that the big players, including Roger Federer, are throwing accolades on our star."