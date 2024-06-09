Iga Swiatek's humility came to light after her 2024 French Open title triumph as she expressed that whatever she has achieved in tennis has far exceeded her own expectations. The Pole took just 68 minutes to put the final to bed, winning 6-2, 6-1 against surprise package Jasmine Paolini.

The Italian got the first break of the match but produced some terrific tennis to win 11 out of the next 12 games and clinch her fifth Grand Slam title. The World No. 1's latest taste of glory at Roland Garros marks the fourth time that she has won the prestigious Paris Major.

During an on-court interview with Maria Taylor of NBC after the match, Iga Swiatek said that her achievements so far in her thriving tennis career have already surpassed her expectations.

"I already achieved much more than I ever expected, so I am just doing everything step by step really, enjoying every match and every title," Swiatek told Taylor.

The five-time Grand Slam winner went on to say that her goal is to keep improving. According to Swiatek, she is already a much-improved version of the player that she was last year. This admission came despite the Pole's six calendar titles during the 2023 season, which included the French Open, the WTA 1000 China Open, and the year-end WTA Finals.

"My goal is to be a better player and I feel that I am a better player than last year for example. So, I'm just proud of that," Swiatek added.

Chris Evert has predicted Iga Swiatek to go well beyond the American's record haul of seven French Open titles

From left to right: Gilles Moretton, Chris Evert, Jasmine Paolini, Iga Swiatek, and Martina Navratilova during the 2024 French Open women's singles final trophy presentation ceremony

Chris Evert holds the record for the most number women's singles title triumphs at the French Open, having lifted the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup on seven occasions (1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, and 1986). In an interview with Eurosport ahead of the 2024 final between Swiatek and Paolini, Evert predicted the Pole to take her French Open title count into "double digits".

"Yeah, I think about it (Swiatek surpassing her French Open title haul) everyday when I day put my head on the pillow, I'm worried about Iga. No, I think Iga will end up with double digits, not only beating my seven," Evert told Eurosport.

Iga Swiatek has enjoyed a stupendous 2024 season so far, with 45 wins out of 49 matches so far, winning five titles. Apart from the French Open, the Pole has won four WTA 1000 tournaments.

She will next compete on the grass-court season at the Berlin Ladies Open in Berlin.