Chris Evert has backed Iga Swiatek to surpass her record of seven French Open women's singles titles, which is the most by a woman in the tournament's history. Swiatek romped to her third-straight title at the clay-court Major, and fourth overall, after wrapping up the final in only 68 minutes against 12th seed Jasmine Paolini on Saturday, June 8.

Swiatek did not get off to the best of starts as she found herself a break down against the Italian. However, trailing 1-2, the Pole settled into the match soon after, and went on to win an astonishing 11 out of the next 12 games to secure a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 victory.

The World No. 1 chalked up plenty of milestones with her latest taste of glory at Roland Garros. For starters, she has more French Open titles than Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Monica Seles, and Serena Williams. Iga Swiatek also became the youngest player in women's tennis history to win five Majors. Her win-loss record at Roland Garrow now stands at an astonishing 35-2.

Chris Evert, the record seven-time French Open women's singles winner, was in attendance for the final. The former World No. 1 had been invited by her fierce yesterrival and present-day friend Martina Navratilova to take part in the trophy presentation ceremony. It was a gesture to honor the 50th anniversary of Evert's first Roland Garros title triumph, as claimed by journalist Jon Wertheim.

Before the final commenced, Evert told Eurosport jokingly that Swiatek's French Open dominance was making her lose sleep over the Pole potentially chasing down her record. However, on a more serious note, the 18-time Grand Slam winner predicted that Iga Swiatek would not only surpass her French Open record, but could also go into "double digits".

"Yeah, I think about it (Swiatek surpassing her French Open title haul) everyday when I day put my head on the pillow, I'm worried about Iga. No, I think Iga will end up with double digits, not only beating my seven," Evert said.

The 69-year-old also expressed her confidence about Swiatek beating Paolini, before she pointed to the ever-closing gap between her and the Pole in terms of their respective French Open title triumphs.

"I'm confident right now that she's going to get four. That's only three away from mine, and she's only 23," Evert added.

Iga Swiatek's French Open semifinal win helped the Pole equal one of Chris Evert's Roland Garros records

From left to right: Gilles Moretton, Jasmine Paolini, Chris Evert, Iga Swiatek, and Martina Navratilova during the 2024 French Open trophy presentation ceremony

With her semifinal win over Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek equaled Chris Evert's French Open record for taking the least number of matches to record 34 main-draw wins. The semifinal matchup marked the American and the Pole's 12th meeting on the WTA Tour, and Swiatek's 11th victory against Gauff.

Evert has previously talked about Swiatek's chances of surpassing her record of seven French Open women's singles title as well. In an interview last month, the 69-year-old laid bare her conversation with the Pole during last year's trophy presentation ceremony on Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek won the title last year by defeating Karolina Muchova in the final.

Evert said that she had told Swiatek that the Pole has what it takes to win nine or even 10 titles at Roland Garros. However, she also said that for that to happen, the Pole must "pace herself" and avoid injuries.

"She’s going to be in for the long haul, and I told her - you’ve won three French Opens, I won seven. You’re only 22, you’re going to go past that. You can go to eight, nine, 10. But she’s got to pace herself and make sure she’s not injured," Evert told AP.

Iga Swiatek now has 45 wins out of 49 matches so far in the 2024 season, with five titles to her name.