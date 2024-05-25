Chris Evert has expressed her belief that Iga Swiatek possesses the required skills to surpass her remarkable record of seven titles at Roland Garros. Evert lavished praise on the Pole's impressive focus as she gears up for the 2024 French Open.

Swiatek is on the hunt for her fourth French Open title at this year's event, entering the claycourt Major as the two-time defending champion and top seed. Fresh off her triumphs at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, the World No. 1 is considered the overwhelming favorite to achieve the three-peat.

Ahead of the 22-year-old's campaign, Chris Evert conveyed her belief that Iga Swiatek can "absolutely" surpass her tally of seven Roland Garros titles, highlighting the Pole's impressive composure in the face of losses.

She further emphasized that Swiatek possesses all the essential "ingredients" of a true champion.

"Absolutely. Iga is a player on a mission. She’s more focused. She doesn’t get upset at all when she’s losing. She just has all the ingredients to be a champion. She really does. She checks all the boxes — the intangibles and the tangibles," she told AP.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion had an up-close view of Iga Swiatek's claycourt prowess in the French Open final last year, being the one to present the World No. 1 with the trophy after her victory.

Evert later disclosed the subject of her conversation with the 22-year-old during the trophy presentation, revealing that she told Swiatek she could surpass her Roland Garros record and potentially even reach double digits at the claycourt Major if she kept herself injury-free.

"She’s going to be in for the long haul, and I told her - you’ve won three French Opens, I won seven. You’re only 22, you’re going to go past that. You can go to eight, nine, 10. But she’s got to pace herself and make sure she’s not injured," Evert said.

"If you hear Chris Evert say she hopes Iga Swiatek will break her French Open record, she is not telling the truth" - Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd

Chris Evert presented Iga Swiatek with the 2023 WTA Finals trophy

Although Chris Evert has backed Iga Swiatek to surpass her French Open record, her ex-husband and former British No. 1 John Lloyd previously shared a different perspective on the matter.

Following Swiatek's triumph at the 2023 French Open, Lloyd opined that Evert wouldn't be telling the truth if she welcomed the prospect of the Pole breaking her record at the claycourt Major.

"If you hear Chrissie say that she hopes that Iga will break that record, she is not telling the truth. She doesn't want her to break that record, I promise you. She is a lovely lady but no one wants their records broken. They say they do, they're not telling the full truth," he said on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast.

As Iga Swiatek aims to inch closer to matching Evert's illustrious Roland Garros record, she takes on qualifier Leolia Jeanjean in her opening match at this year's event.

The World No. 1 could meet Naomi Osaka in the second round, should the Japanese triumph over Lucia Bronzetti.