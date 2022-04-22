"I've always been in his shadow, first in Switzerland and then elsewhere, but in the end who wouldn't be" - Stan Wawrinka on Roger Federer

During a recent interview with We Love Tennis, Stan Wawrinka admitted that he has always played second fiddle to Roger Federer both in and outside Switzerland. However, Wawrinka made it clear that he has no qualms about living in Federer's "shadow".

For almost the entirety of his career, Wawrinka has been overshadowed by Federer, who has racked up the biggest titles in the sport with alarming frequency. The younger Swiss took time to find his footing, but when he did, he proved his worth by claiming three Grand Slams.

Despite that, the 37-year-old stressed that he was not ashamed of being second-best to Roger Federer as it helped him improve as a player.

“I have always taken the positive from this situation which is incredible," Wawrinka said. "I've always been in his shadow, first in Switzerland and then elsewhere, but in the end who wouldn't be in his shadow? After that, it evolved when I performed better. I made my way. I won Grand Slam tournaments at a time when he won a little less."

Wawrinka expressed his gratitude to the 20-time Major champion for helping him and Switzerland win the Davis Cup and an Olympic gold medal. He believes that their partnership at these events, along with the numerous training sessions they have had together, have not only been helpful to him but also strengthened their friendship.

"Thanks to him, I also won a Davis Cup, a gold medal at the Olympic Games," Wawrinka said. "I was also able to train with him for years. It all counts in a career. We talked a lot about tennis, so in the end, for me, it's all “beneficial” as they say. Even if we each have our own life, we have been marked by great victories together since the beginning of our careers, this creates bonds that will never break."

A look at Stan Wawrinka's record against Roger Federer

Stan Wawrinka's rivalry with Roger Federer is one of the most lopsided ones in the history of men's tennis. Federer leads his compatriot by a margin of 23-3 in the head-to-head.

Wawrinka has never beaten his more illustrious countryman outside of clay, with three of his victories coming at Monte-Carlo (2009 and 2014) and Roland Garros (2015).

Federer has won the last eight matches between the two. He also scored 11 consecutive wins over the three-time Slam champion between 2009 and 2014.

