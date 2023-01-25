"I've been connected to machines more than to anybody else" - Novak Djokovic delighted after overcoming injury scare to reach 10th Australian Open SF

Novak Djokovic opened up about his injury-riddled build-up to the 2023 Australian Open campaign after beating Andrey Rublev on Wednesday to reach a tenth semifinal at Melbourne Park.

The fourth seed put on a masterclass against Rublev, conceding just three games as he took a commanding two-set lead on Rod Laver Arena. Although the Russian provided a sterner challenge in the third, Djokovic upped the ante to reach the last four.

It's pertinent to note that Djokovic's participation at the first Grand Slam of the year was in doubt at one point after he injured his hamstring in the Adelaide 1 International semifinal against Daniil Medvedev.

In his on-court interview after the 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over Rublev, Novak Djokovic admitted that he had a surreal build-up to the Major, spending more time with machines than people to get ready for the tournament.

Djokovic told Jim Courier about being 'smart' and 'wise' in preparing for matches, saying:

"I've been connected to machines more than I've been connected to anybody else in the days off. I've tried about any biofeedback machine there is on this planet in order to get my leg ready. It worked."

"I'm going to keep going. I missed tennis in the days off, but at the same time it's important to be smart and wise with the body to get prepared for the next challenge."

"Cannot be happier with my tennis honestly" - Novak Djokovic

Novvak Djokovic is all smiles after reaching the last four.

Novak Djokovic has belied his injury-riddled build-up to play some absolutely sublime tennis at Melbourne Park this week.

On Thursday, he blew away fifth seed Rublev in a virtuso performance of unquestionable quality. Sounding pleased with his level of play, the Serb said in his on-court interview:

"I would rank this (win) as No. 2 but very close to the performance of two nights ago. Cannot be happier with my tennis honestly. Been playing very solid from the back of the court. Really love playing in these conditions and on this court. I've said this many times. Definitely most special court for me."

Commending his opponent, the nine-time winner said that he was clinical in the key moments, which saw him to victory.

"Some really close games that we had. Andrey is a great opponent, great player. I've got tons of respect for him. One of the biggest forehands, one of the quickest players on tour. ... to sum it up, all the important shots and important moments, I found my best tennis. That's what makes me the most pleased tonight," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic is now two wins away from going level with Rafael Nadal (22) for most Grand Slam titles and a return to World No. 1. Up next, he will take on Tommy Paul, who beat compatriot Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes