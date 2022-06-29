"I’ve heard lots of good things, and I’m excited to be teaming up with both Roger and Rafa for Team Europe" - Andy Murray on Laver Cup debut

Andy Murray is thrilled to make his Laver Cup debut this year for Team Europe, where he'll team up with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Laver Cup, an annual team competition, pits Team Europe with Team World across three days of singles and doubles matches. First started in 2017, the Laver Cup has seen Team Europe win its first four editions.

Murray, who plays American John Isner in the Wimbledon second round on Wednesday, will look to help Europe continue their perfect record against Team World at the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 in London.

As reported by Michal Samulski, the Scot is eager to join Federer and Nadal in the Laver Cup this year. He said (as quoted by Samulski):

"I'm looking forward to playing the Laver Cup in London. I love playing as part of a team, and there is a great atmosphere and intensity to the event. I've heard lots of good things, and I'm excited to be teaming up with both Roger and Rafa for Team Europe."

The Laver Cup has confirmed three-time Major winner Murray's participation at this year's event at the O2 in London from September 23 to 25. Federer retweeted the post with the caption:

"Europe Avengers assemble".

Team Europe beat Team World 15-9 in the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague in 2017. A year later in Chicago, Team Europe emerged victorious 13-8. In 2019, Team World gave a better account of themselves in Geneva but fell short 13-11.

After the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Team Europe registered a landslide 14-1 win in Boston last year.

Andy Murray's 2022 season so far

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Andy Murray has struggled to regain his mojo since undergoing a hip replacement surgery in 2019.

However, he has had a decent 2022 campaign, winning 17 of his 26 matches and reaching the finals in Sydney and Stuttgart. On Tuesday, the two-time Wimbledon winner extended his perfect record in first round matches at SW19, beating James Duckworth in four after recovering from a set down.

Andy Murray will now seek to continue his perfect 13-0 record in Wimbledon second round matches when he takes on the big-serving John Isner later on Wednesday.

The Scot has won all eight of his meetings with Isner but has never played the American on grass. With Isner needing five sets against Enzo Couacaud to come through his opener, he might fall short against Murray later tonight.

