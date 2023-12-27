Alex de Minaur’s girlfriend Katie Boulter has spilled the beans on the couple's recent interactions ahead of their 2024 United Cup participation.

De Minaur and Boulter are gearing up for their first tournament of 2024. Both have decided to start their campaign at the United Cup, where the former will represent his home country, Australia, while the latter will play for Great Britain.

The tournament will feature 18 teams, who will compete in groups of three during the group stage. Incidentally, both Australia and Great Britain are drawn in Group C, alongside defending champions USA.

This means there is a good possibility that Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter, both of whom are the top-ranked players from their respective countries, would lock horns during the deciding mixed doubles rubber if their teams’ score ties during the first two singles matches.

Speaking about the possibility of facing her boyfriend in a competitive setting, Boulter, who has been with de Minaur since 2020, said that the match-up would be “spicy” and she is looking forward to it.

“Yeah, I’m really looking forward to it actually. I think it’s going to be an interesting few days,” she told LTA. “Team events I always thrive in, I really enjoy them.”

“Obviously there’s a slight caveat that we’re playing Australia. So that kind of makes it a little bit spicier. But I am really looking forward to that and I hope we can get a good start to the year,” the Brit added.

The World No. 56, who teamed up with Alex de Minaur for Wimbledon this year, further hilariously revealed the apparent pre-tournament sledging she is currently being subject to from the Aussie. Boulter, however, confessed to playing a part in it as well.

“It’s been outrageous. Honestly, it’s been outrageous. I’ve heard nothing but absolute garbage come out of Alex’s mouth… and a lot out of mine as well, I have to say,” she said, laughing, “But it is really fun. I hope that we do get the chance to play each other on the mixed doubles court, in a deciding tie. That would be bragging rights for a very long time.”

A brief look at Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur's squads at the 2024 United Cup

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur pictured playing mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2023

World No. 12 Alex de Minaur is the top-ranked player in the Aussie squad. The player will compete for the United Cup title alongside former World No. 32 Ajla Tomljanovic, John Millman, Storm Hunter, Matthew Ebden, and Ellen Perez.

World No. 18 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Francesca Jones, Neal Skuspki and Maia Lumsden, meanwhile, complete the Great Britain roster alongside Katie Boulter.

Other notable names set to participate in the United Cup are World No. 1s Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz, Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, and Marketa Vondrousova to name a few.