"I've been looking for this level for a long time" - Daniil Medvedev after beating Jannik Sinner in Vienna Open QF

Daniil Medvedev seems unstoppable as he stands just two matches away from getting his hands on a second singles title this season. He comfortably beat Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 31 minutes in the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open on Friday.

Improving his win-loss record for the season to 43-15, the former World No. 1 gave a boost to his confidence as he won his first three matches in the ATP 500 event without getting broken even once. Apart from Sinner, Medvedev prevailed over players like Nikoloz Basilashvili and Dominic Thiem on his way to the semifinals.

After the match, the World No. 4 was all praise for the 12th-ranked Italian. The 2021 US Open champion realized the high quality that Sinner plays with and hence, was over the moon to be able to beat him.

“Jannik is a top player and he can pose problems to anybody basically. In the last two Grand Slams, he played five sets with the eventual winner, so Jannik is a top player and I’m really happy today with my performance. I served amazingly well, I almost didn’t do any unforced errors, I was solid behind the baseline. Everything was working well today and I’m really happy about it,” Medvedev said.

He further stated that he had finally achieved the top level that he was looking for for a long time and felt like he was ready to win big tournaments.

“In general, the way I played today against Jannik is the same as in Astana. I’m really happy, I have been looking for this level for a long, long time. It’s the level where I can win the biggest tournaments on Tour and I hope I can bring it to two more matches," he added.

The Russian also improved his head-to-head record against Sinner to 4-0. He broke his opponent thrice over two sets and finished with 20 winners and nine unforced errors, compared to the Italian's 20 winners and 19 unforced errors.

Daniil Medvedev to face Grigor Dimitrov in Vienna Open SF

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Grigor Dimitrov

Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov are all set to meet for the sixth time on the tour when they fight for a spot in the title clash at the Vienna Open on Saturday. So far, the Russian leads 3-2 in the head-to-head, with the Bulgarian winning their last encounter at the 2021 Indian Wells.

After the match, Medvedev stated that Dimitrov was just as dangerous as Jannik Sinner and that he needed to play at his top level to beat the 32nd-ranked player.

“Grigor is the same as Sinner, he is a top player, he can beat anybody. He was a top three player, making semis of Slams. Maybe more up and down this year, but when he is up he is amazing, so I just have to play my best tennis from my side and that’s how I can have the chance to win," Daniil Medvedev said.

