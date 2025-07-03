"I’ve been through that many times" - Novak Djokovic & Naomi Osaka sympathize with Alexander Zverev after shocking lonely admission at Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have become the latest tennis stars to make their feelings known on Alexander Zverev's remarks on his mental health struggles. After his shocking first-round defeat to Arthur Rinderknech at Wimbeldon, Zverev revealed that he has been struggling with his mental health since the Australian Open earlier this year. The German said he felt "alone" and "lonely" and struggled to find joy outside of the tennis court.

Zverev's comments were met with overwhelming concern and support from prominent tennis stars such as Aryna Sabalenka, who urged him to open up to his family. His comments have opened up a discussion on mental health in tennis, with Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka resonating with his feelings.

Osaka said in an interview with Punto de Break:

“I don’t know if I’m the kind of person who should be giving advice—it’s very difficult to make a statement on this topic. Normally, I have to think about it for hours. I suppose it depends on each moment in life, although everything is temporary. I don’t know, life is serious and not so much at the same time. I always think people should do whatever makes them happy, no matter what.”

Djokovic said he has been through the same feelings on many occasions, saying in a Wimbledon presser:

"I understand exactly what he’s going through because I’ve been through that many times where you feel empty or less joy or less happiness playing. Where you’re not delivering the kind of results on court that you’re looking for. It’s all part of the process. I know mental health is a topic that hasn’t been much talked about in the tennis world before. But I think it deserves more attention. I salute the players who have the courage to come out and speak about that. I definitely wish him all the best. If he needs me, I’m here.”

Alexander Zverev is scheduled to play in the Nordea Open in Sweden later this month.

Alexander Zverev made his professional breakthrough in 2016

Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev is now recognized as one of the best tennis players in the world, currently ranked World No. 3 on the ATP singles rankings. Zverev's rise to fame however, came years ago in 2016 when he won his first ATP title at the St. Petersburg Open, aged 19.

Earlier that year, Zverev also reached the final of the Halle Open, defeating Roger Federer in the process.

