"He's 1 of the most unique human beings, I've never been around anyone that successful that's so willing to listen" - Paul Annacone on Roger Federer

Paul Annacone recently appeared on a podcast where he spoke extensively about his former charge Roger Federer, explaining how the Swiss' willingness to listen to advice sets him apart from the rest of the tour.

Annacone served as Federer's coach from 2010 to 2013, guiding the 20-time Major champion through one of his most challenging phases. He helped Federer win the ATP Finals in 2010 and 2011 while also overseeing his triumph at Wimbledon in 2012.

On the Court-Side with Beilinson Tennis podcast, Annacone described the first day of his stint as Federer's coach. The 58-year-old praised Federer for being open to ideas and willing to learn despite having achieved staggering success.

Annacone shared a snippet of the conversation he had with Federer that day, revealing how the Swiss used to be called "Why-Man" as a kid.

"Roger was amazing from the beginning," Paul Annacone said. "The first day we walked on the court in Zurich, he was hitting balls and after 10 minutes he said "Okay, what do you wanna do?" and I was like "It's that simple, I just tell you what to do and you do it?"

"He goes "Well, maybe not that simple because if it's something I don't believe in then I'm going to ask you why. I'm going to ask you why; when I was a kid they used to call me the 'why-man' because I always wanted to know why we were doing stuff. But if it makes sense, yeah, we'll do it."

The American claimed he was left stunned by how receptive Federer was to various ideas and philosophies. Annacone believes that the Swiss' willingness to listen makes him "one of the most unique human beings."

"I could not believe how receptive he was, to ideas, philosophies, even stuff that he didn't really (like)," Annacone added. "This is why he's one of - I think he is one of the most unique human beings. I've never been around anyone that's that successful that's so willing to listen."

Continuing in the same breath, Annacone explained how Federer is pragmatic and never rushes into decisions and judgements.

"He is so good at taking a step back and a breath and evaluating and not having a rush to judgement," Annacone added. "He lets things digest and he lets things simmer so he can figure them out pragmatically. He is one of the best people - Pete was awesome at that too but in a very different way."

Annacone asserted that once he began to understand Federer's "little nuances," he could gauge the Swiss' immense love for the sport. Pete Sampras' former coach also waxed lyrical about Federer's passion for training, recalling anecdotes from Dubai, where the two used to practice during the off-season.

The American revealed how Dubai's difficult climate and the tough training exercises implemented by Pierre Paganini (Federer's fitness trainer) could never dent the Swiss' spirit and love for the sport.

"Roger, when I started to understand all these little nuances, I knew he'd loved tennis, I couldn't believe how much he still loved tennis," Annacone added. "I still to this day, don't understand how he loves to practice like he does. The guy loves the game, he's so happy practicing.

"There were times when we were in Dubai, and it's 125 degrees and the guy's laughing and having a good time, through three different shirts, two different practice partners. Pierre Paganini's on court making him do jumps over benches and throwing medicine ball, picking up his racket and he's just loving it and having a good time."

"Roger Federer's one of these guys that you could spend all day with" - Paul Annacone

Paul Annacone with Roger Federer during the 2013 Italian Open

During the podcast, Paul Annacone also heaped praise on Roger Federer's amiable nature, pointing out how the Swiss is a beacon of positivity.

"Roger's one of these guys that you could spend all day with. I mean, what you see is what you get," Paul Annacone said. "He loves people, he loves life, he is a citizen of the world - one of the most optimistic people I have been around."

Annacone believes that Federer's innate optimism is what has allowed him to navigate these past couple of years, during which he has suffered from injuries and has undergone three surgeries on his knee.

"And that's why he can get through these times of adversity right now, you know," Annacone added. "He genuinely still has a smile on his face, and it's about how fortunate he is and the challenges that are ahead of him. So, man, it's been a pretty fun road."

Roger Federer is currently recovering after undergoing a third knee surgery last year. Even though he will turn 41 later this year, Federer has expressed a strong desire to return to action.

