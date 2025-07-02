"I’ve never felt this empty" - Alexander Zverev makes brutally honest admission about needing therapy after shock Wimbledon 1R exit

Alexander Zverev made concerning revelations about his mental health in the aftermath of his shocking first-round loss at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Zverev, the ATP No. 3, was the third seed in the grass Major's men's singles main draw. However, unseeded Arthur Rinderknech put the German's SW19 campaign to the sword with a five-set win.

Not long after the Frenchman's 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 victory, Zverev spoke to reporters at a post-match press conference. The three-time Grand Slam runner-up attributed his subpar performance to his negative mental state, which, according to him, is one of extreme loneliness.

"I feel very alone out there at times. I struggle. Mentally, I’ve been saying that I’ve struggled since after the Australian Open. Just don’t know. Trying to find ways to get out of this hole. I keep finding myself back in it. I feel generally speaking quite alone in life at the moment, which is a feeling that is not very nice," the ATP No. 3 said.

Alexander Zverev was also asked about his thoughts on potentially seeking therapy. The German expressed his openness to the idea, before elaborating on his feelings of 'emptiness' and a general 'lack of joy'.

"Maybe. Maybe for the first time in my life I’ll probably need it. I’ve been through a lot of difficulties in the media and in life generally. I’ve never felt this empty before. Just lacking joy in everything that I do. It’s not necessarily about tennis. Just lacking joy outside of tennis as well," he added.

"It's the first time in my life I'm feeling this" - Alexander Zverev

The 24-time career singles titlist went on to claim that even after registering wins in recent months, he hadn't felt the kind of positivity that would motivate him to keep playing and improving. He cited his campaigns at the Boss Open in Stuttgart and the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle as examples.

In Stuttgart, Zverev finished as the runner-up to Taylor Fritz, while in Halle, he was undone by eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

"Even when I’m winning matches like in Stuttgart or Halle, it’s not necessarily a feeling I used to get. Where I was happy over the moon and felt motivated to keep going. It’s not there for me right now. It’s the first time in my life I’m feeling this," Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev wasn't the only top 10 seed to fall in first-round men's singles action at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Lorenzo Musetti (7), Holger Rune (8) and Daniil Medvedev (9) crashed out as well.

