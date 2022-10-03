"I've never seen anything like what's happened in the first year" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian marvels at Angel City FC's staggering impact in their debut NWSL season 

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is elated and proud of the impact his team Angel City FC is having on their debut season in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Transforming Los Angeles into one of the major hubs for women's soccer, Angel City FC has not only created a team but formed a strong united community in one of the most populated cities in the United States. Ohanian and Serena Williams are big investors in the team, along with Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Mia Hamm, Casey Neistat, Jennifer Garner, and Becky G and others.

Ohanian took to Twitter to acknowledge the effort and dedication shown by the players, the coaching staff, workers, and most importantly their passionate fans after their 2022 season came to a close.

"As much as I marveled at the community we built at Reddit, I've never seen anything like what's happened in just the first year of Angel City FC, so proud of all of you who are a part of this," Alexis Ohanian replied to a heartwarming letter written by a dedicated fan Jaimie Calderon

Ohanian's remarks came in response to a fan's open letter to the team, in which they waxed lyrical about how the squad has kept up morale in the city and has made them proud with their displays both on and off the field.

Angel City FC finished their first season in the NWSL in eighth position, just outside of the play-off spots. Nevertheless, there are a lot of positives to take from this campaign and the group is already looking forward to next season with optimism.

"No one wants to watch women's sports"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sarcastically calls out critics after US Open TV ratings

Serena Williams played the last major of her career at the 2022 US Open, where she attracted record TRP numbers during her three matches at Flushing Meadows. Most notably, an average of 4.6 million viewers tuned in to ESPN for her last match.

In light of that, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to silence critics who claimed that women's sports aren't popular.

"No one wants to watch women's sports," he wrote sarcastically.

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion's husband is also an activist and an advocate for equality. In response to the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, Ohanian gave up his seat on the Reddit board and demanded that he be replaced by an African American. The entrepreneur has previously also supported women in gaining net neutrality.

