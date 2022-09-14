"nO oNE wAnTs tO WatCH WoMEn'S SpoRTs" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sarcastically calls out critics after US Open TV ratings

The 2022 US Open was in all probability the last event of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams' historic career.

Williams attracted record numbers during her three matches at Flushing Meadows, with an average of 4.6 million viewers tuning in to ESPN for her last match.

Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently took to social media to silence critics who claim that women's sports aren't popular.

"nO oNE wAnTs tO WatCH WoMEn'S SpoRTs," he wrote.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian ParityNow___ @paritynow___ to the list. telecast on record in @ESPN’s 43-year history.



An average of 4.6M viewers tuned in, peaking at 6.9M. Her 8/31 doubles match with Add TV ratingsto the list. @serenawilliams ' Friday match was THE most-watchedtelecast on record in @ESPN’s 43-year history.An average of 4.6M viewers tuned in, peaking at 6.9M. Her 8/31 doubles match with @Venuseswilliams ranked top 3 for third round @usopen telecast. Add TV ratings 🐐 to the list. @serenawilliams' Friday match was THE most-watched 🎾 telecast on record in @ESPN’s 43-year history. An average of 4.6M viewers tuned in, peaking at 6.9M. Her 8/31 doubles match with @Venuseswilliams ranked top 3 for third round @usopen telecast. nO oNE wAnTs tO WatCH WoMEn'S SpoRTs twitter.com/paritynow___/s… nO oNE wAnTs tO WatCH WoMEn'S SpoRTs twitter.com/paritynow___/s…

"Serena Williams is a tennis player from another dimension; she’s unique and incomparable" - Garbine Muguruza

Serena Williams thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic at the 2022 US Open

Garbine Muguriza has been involved in some iconic matches with Serena Williams over the years. The two players met in the finals at Wimbledon in 2015 and Roland Garros in 2016. While Williams triumphed at Wimbledon, Muguruza took home the 2016 French Open.

The Spaniard recently paid tribute to Williams, saying she was her "inspiration" and "a true role model."

"Serena Williams is a tennis player from another dimension; she’s unique and incomparable," said Muguruza. "In my own case, she has been an inspiration and a true role model to follow in my career, as she no doubt has been for many other players as well. I started playing tennis at a club that was, of course, unlike the settings where I play now."

Muguruza also confessed to shedding "a few tears" when the 23-time Grand Slam winner announced her retirement.

"I must confess that recently, after reading the news of her retirement, I shed a few tears. I cried when she told us she was retiring, which is very rare for me. Somehow, her goodbye has shut down something inside me; something was extinguished," said the Spaniard.

"When she announced that it was time to evolve and take the next step, which is only logical and perfectly fine, I thought: No, Serena’s leaving! Now what? Now who’s going to be the one to really lead tennis, to be an unmatched role model that we can look up to? Who will take on the legend’s mantle? That’s how much she means to me," she added.

Sebastien G. @sebsharfam Tribute from Garbiñe Muguruza about Serena Williams with all the moments they spent on the court these last years

📸: Garbiñe / Stories Tribute from Garbiñe Muguruza about Serena Williams with all the moments they spent on the court these last years📸: Garbiñe / Stories https://t.co/ebhuiN6m9Y

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala