"I've never seen anything like it" - Tennis journalist in awe of Novak Djokovic's Australian Open form, says it goes 'beyond even tennis'

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim heaped praise on Novak Djokovic for his recent performances at the 2023 Australian Open.

In his path to the semifinals, the nine-time winner has lost just one set and dispatched the likes of World No. 5 Andrey Rublev, former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov and local favorite Alex de Minaur in dominant fashion.

While appearing on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, Wertheim touched on the 21-time Grand Slam champion's run at Melbourne Park, remarking that he has not seen anything like Djokovic's performances before in his distinguished career. He went so far as to say that it even goes beyond tennis, marveling at how the 35-year-old has managed to keep himself so fit even at this age.

"I've never seen anything like it. I would even go beyond tennis. He's playing as well as ever and I'm basing this on the last six or seven sets he's played. I don't know if he's ever played better, some of that statistical or eye test, he's 35 years old and he does an extraordinary job keeping himself in shape," said the journalist.

The American declared that he could not see anyone defeating the Serb in Melbourne and claimed that he was the "favorite" for the title heading into his last two matches.

"There's a lot breaking right, but just from a precise tennis standpoint, the idea he's going to be 36 years old in a few months and not only is he not declining but he beat the No. 5 in the world like he was a junior the other day. I can't see a scenario in which Djokovic doesn't win this event," he added.

Up next, the former World No. 1 will take on Tommy Paul in the semifinals, where a win would pit him against either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Karen Khachanov in the summit clash on Sunday.

"I can't really say that this is as confident that I ever felt" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning in the Quarterfinal singles match against Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is of the opinion that while up there, his 2023 season is not unequivocally the best tennis he has ever played to start a season -- a testament to just how good he has been throughout the years. The 21-time Grand Slam winner has won all 10 of his matches since the turn of the new year, winning the Adelaide International 1 title prior to the Australian Open.

In one of his post-match press conferences in Melbourne, the former World No. 1 admitted that he has always felt really confident in Australia, referring to his previous successes in the country. At the same time, he was pleased with his current form, hoping his latest victories would have "sent a message" to the others remaining at the tournament.

"I can't really say that this is as confident that I ever felt because I've had some incredible seasons, and years here in Australian Open, some matches that are really unforgettable for me. Tough to compare because I've been fortunate to really live through a lot of success in the Australian Open."

"But last two matches, playing against two guys that are really good players, in-form players, to beat them dominantly in three sets is something that is definitely something that I want at the moment, something that sends a message to all my opponents remaining in the draw," he said.

