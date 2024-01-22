Paul McNamee has raised concerns about Novak Djokovic's physical condition at the 2024 Australian, basing his assessment on the Serb's coaching team's reactions during his fourth round match in Melbourne.

Worries surrounded Djokovic ahead of his title defense at the Australian Open, given his struggle with a wrist injury during his campaign at the United Cup. However, he appeared physically fit in his opening matches at the Major, battling past Dino Prizmic and Alexei Popyrin in four sets each.

Subsequently, following his 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round, the Serb touched on his struggle with a "viral infection" in Melbourne. Nevertheless, the 24-time Grand Slam champion delivered a commanding performance against Adrian Mannarino, defeating the Frenchman 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

Following the match, Paul McNamee outlined his apprehensions regarding Novak Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, and the rest of his coaching team's visible concern in the first set, despite the World No. 1 leading 5-0.

McNamee suggested that his team's reactions indicated that the World No. 1 was not well. While McNamee praised the 36-year-old's impressive mental fortitude to overcome his condition, he asserted that there were "limits" to his resilience.

"In all my time, I’ve never seen a player box so concerned at 5 love up first set than Goran & co in Djokovic’ box… he’s clearly not well…what mental fortitude to be able to push through it, but there will be limits," McNamee posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Novak Djokovic to take on Taylor Fritz in Australian Open QF

Novak Djokovic will continue his title defense against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Fritz defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to book his place against the World No. 1.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will head into the match with confidence, having emerged victorious against the American in all eight of their tour-level encounters.

Fritz admitted that the Serb's confidence was justified, given his poor record against the 36-year-old. However, the American also emphasized his intention to raise his level in their ninth meeting on the tour.

"I mean, if I beat someone eight times in a row, I'd be pretty confident playing them, too, I'd have to say. I can't really fault him for that," he said in his post-match press conference.

"I think that I have a lot more level to bring than I've previously brought against him. Hopefully I can play another match like today," he added.

Should the Serb triumph over Fritz, he will take on the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

