"I’ve never had tequila before. So I can’t really taste the difference"- Emma Raducanu on her first stint with a margarita in Mexico

In a recent interview, World No. 12 Emma Raducanu admitted that she "doesn't really drink" any kind of alcoholic beverage. Calling herself a "boring person," the Brit also revealed that she "has never had tequila" in her life.

Despite not being that familiar with tequila, Raducanu stated that she recently consumed a version of margarita, a cocktail that consists of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice. However, since she wasn't sure if it was "real or not", the Brit joked that she couldn't "really taste the difference."

“Well, actually I don’t really drink. I’m kind of boring. But yesterday, girls gave me a version of margarita. So, I didn’t know if it was real or not because I’ve never had tequila before. So I can’t really taste the difference (laughs)," said Raducanu.

Raducanu was asked to reveal the name of her "favorite drink" that she as an athlete likes to consume the most. However, the 19-year-old stunned everyone when she claimed that she doesn't drink any alcoholic beverages, even on rare occasions.

For the uninformed, tequila is a distilled beverage, made from the blue agave plant that is found in the Jaliscan Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Just like, the British enjoy drinking beers or whiskeys, tequila is a really famous drink in Mexico and is consumed by a large number of masses in Latin America.

Emma Raducanu set to lock horns against Daria Seville in the first round of the Mexican Open 2022

Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open 2022

Raducanu had a disappointing run at the Australian Open 2022 as she suffered a second-round exit at the hands of Danka Kovinic. The Montenegro player battled past her in three sets, knocking her out of the Grand Slam.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Danka Kovinic wins 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to become the first player from Montenegro to reach the third round of a Grand Slam.



Emma Raducanu fought and she thought, and came pretty damn close to winning a match with one hand tied behind her back, but the blisters & Kovinic were too much. Danka Kovinic wins 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to become the first player from Montenegro to reach the third round of a Grand Slam.Emma Raducanu fought and she thought, and came pretty damn close to winning a match with one hand tied behind her back, but the blisters & Kovinic were too much. https://t.co/CreJTKVlo6

Following her loss at the Happy Slam, Raducanu traveled to Singapore along with her father, Ian Raducanu, and practiced at the Tanglin Club. There, she also met the Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth of the Singapore government, Edwin Tong, and discussed the development of "youth tennis" in the nation.

EvanTang @evan_mangoes #EmmaRaducanu #Raducanu Emma practicing her serves in Singapore on the 28th of Jan…my fav training video of the session! @EmmaRaducanu Emma practicing her serves in Singapore on the 28th of Jan…my fav training video of the session! @EmmaRaducanu #EmmaRaducanu #Raducanu https://t.co/RrGiPnKmZr

However, the 19-year-old is now ready to make a comeback on the WTA tour and will be seen in action at the Mexican Open 2022. She will be encountering Australia's Daria Saville in the first round of the ATP 500 event on Tuesday. Interestingly, this will be the first time the two players will be crossing each other's paths on the WTA tour.

Emma Raducanu will be eyeing her maiden title at the Mexican Open this year.

