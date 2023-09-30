"I've never watched a lot of tennis on television" - When Steffi Graf was asked about viewing US Open final after 4R exit 

Following her elimination at the 1998 US Open, Steffi Graf shared that she did not watch too much tennis on television .

The German was seeded eighth at the tournament and reached the fourth round after defeating Corina Morariu, Marlene Weingartner and Mirjana Lucic. Here, she faced 11th-seeded teenager Patty Schnyder and lost 6-3, 6-4.

Speaking in her post-match press conference, Graf said that she would be taking a short break from tennis before playing a few events in Europe.

"I'm taking a little break after this tournament. I've played a lot the last few weeks. Probably play a couple of tournaments in Europe. I haven't decided exactly which ones I'm going to play. But I'm taking a rest for now," Graf said.

The then-29-year-old was also asked whether she would be watching the final at home. Graf responded by saying that she didn't know, adding that she never watched too much tennis on television.

"I don't know yet. I have to see. You know, I guess I've never watched a lot of tennis on television. I don't know. We'll see what's up during the day," Graf said.

The 1998 US Open fourth round was the only time the German faced Patty Schnyder. The tournament also turned out to be her final appearance at the New York Major, as she retired before the 1999 edition.

Steffi Graf won five US Open titles throughout her career

Steffi Graf in action at the 1995 Wimbledon Championships

Steffi Graf is one of the greatest competitors in the history of the US Open, winning 73 out of 82 matches, with five titles to her name. Only Serena Williams and Chris Evert have won the New York Major more times than her in the Open Era.

Graf's first appearance at the US Open came in 1984, when she lost 6-4, 6-2 to Sylvia Hanika in the first round. Her first title at the Major came in 1988 when she triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 over Gabriela Sabatini in the final. The win rounded out her Calendar Grand Slam.

Graf successfully defended her title at the 1989 US Open by defeating Martina Navratilova 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the final. After being unable to win the next three editions of the New York Major, the German won again in 1993, defeating Helena Sukova 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

Steffi Graf's fourth US Open title came in 1995, beating Monica Seles 7-6(6), 0-6, 6-3 in a memorable final. She successfully defended her crown in 1996 by registering a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Seles again in the title clash.

