"I've really enjoyed these last 20 years even though so many moments were tougher than others" - Andre Agassi recalls his exemplary career

During a recent podcast appearance, Andre Agassi reflected on his distinguished career, stating that he enjoyed his time on the tennis court despite enduring some tough moments.

Agassi became a household name in tennis during his prime and is considered among the greatest players to have ever played the game. He won 60 career titles and spent 101 weeks at the World No. 1 position on the ATP tour.

While speaking on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Agassi reflected on his career and stated that it taught him a lot in life. The 52-year-old also claimed that he enjoyed his time on the court despite there being several tough moments.

"It's all sort of work together to really teach me a lot in life. I mean, I've really enjoyed these last 20 years even though there have been so many moments that were tougher than others. I think overall it's just the relationships you grow to love and miss the most," Andre Agassi said.

Andre Agassi won eight Grand Slam singles titles in his career

Andre Agassi won eight Grand Slam singles titles during his time on the ATP tour. He reached his first two Major finals at the French Open and the US Open in 1990, losing to Andres Gomes and Pete Sampras, respectively. He also made it to the title clash at the 1991 French Open but was beaten by Jim Courier.

Agassi's first Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon in 1992 where he beat Goran Ivanisevic in a thrilling five-set final. He then won back-to-back Majors at the 1994 US Open and the 1995 Australian Open, defeating Michael Stich and Pete Sampras, respectively.

The American did not win another Grand Slam until the 1999 French Open, where he beat Andrei Medvedev in the final. He thus completed the Career Grand Slam. That year, he also won the US Open by defeating Todd Martin in the final.

Agassi won his second Australian Open title in 2000 by beating then-reigning champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov. He successfully defended his title in 2001 by defeating Arnaud Clement in the final, but couldn't compete at the Happy Slam in 2002 due to injury. Agassi won his final Grand Slam at the 2003 Australian Open, triumphing over Rainer Schuttler in the title clash.

Apart from his Major victories, the American also won 17 Masters titles and the year-end championships in 1990. He clinched the gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta by beating Sergi Bruguera in the final.

Andre Agassi retired from tennis in 2006 at the US Open, where he reached the third round before losing to Benjamin Becker.

