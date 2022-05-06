"I've had some really great results in the past here, but of course every year is different" - Novak Djokovic on reaching Madrid Open QF

Novak Djokovic is aware that every year presents a different challenge after reaching the 2022 Madrid Masters quarterfinals, albeit without taking the court. That's because his third-round opponent, Andy Murray, had to withdraw because of illness.

Djokovic opened his campaign in the Spanish capital with a straight-sets (6-3, 6-2) win over Gael Monfils on Tuesday. That made him the first player in ATP history to beat an opponent 18 times without losing.

Following his walkover into the last eight, Djokovic delved into his good results in past years at the Caja Magica, saying on Tennis Channels:

"I've had some really great results in the past here. But of course every year is different. I haven't been here (for) three years. So far so good in the tournament."

Djokovic won his third Madrid title on his last visit to Caja Magica in 2019. He is a three-time champion in the Spanish capital, with his other triumphs coming in 2011 and 2016.

"I'm getting used to everything, so the altitude is not affecting me in a negative way" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

Novak Djokovic has been a regular at the Madrid Masters since his tournament debut in 2006, where he lost to Fernando Gonzalez in the quarterfinals.

However, unlike most tournaments on the tour, Madrid is at an altitude, which causes the ball to move quicker through the air. To combat the same, players usually arrive a few days in advance to get acclimatized with the conditions, and Djokovic is no different.

He spoke about the unique challenge of playing in Madrid, saying:

"I think it (altitude) does help, to some extent. It's also tricky, because the ball flies through the air more than in any other tournament. It's still not very high altitude, 500 meters, but you can still feel it. Hot day, new balls, it's not easy to control the ball from the baseline. So, it's best to come a bit earlier, get those practice days in. The more you play, the better you feel, at least my case, on this court."

The Serb added that serving well can reap rich dividends when playing at altitude, saying:

"I'm getting used to everything so the altitude is not affecting me in a negative way. Now I'm using to my own interest, my own advantage. Ball is coming to you, you can strike it nicely. If you're serving well, it's a big advantage."

Djokovic will play Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals on Friday (May 6), after the Pole beat Dusan Lajovic in the third round.

The World No. 1 could meet five-time winner Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster semifinal.

Edited by Aditya Singh