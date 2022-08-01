"I've really just tried to really be myself, I just really don't want to be a robot" - Taylor Fritz on Netflix's upcoming tennis series

Ahead of his Citi Open campaign, Taylor Fritz has said that he tried to be himself in an upcoming Netflix docuseries about the life of tennis players on the ATP Tour.

Following its successful 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' series, Netflix is set to release a similar series on tennis. The series will feature Fritz, Nick Kyrgios and a few other players.

In his press conference ahead of his tournament opener at the Citi Open in Washington DC, Fritz talked about the upcoming Netflix docuseries. The American said that he strived to be himself and not look like a robot in the series.

"I've really just tried to really be myself 'cause I think it's going to be the best thing in the end," said Fritz. "I just really don't want to be a robot. I'm tired of that kind of stuff in tennis especially."

Taylor Fritz opens his Citi Open campaign on Wednesday against an unnamed opponent, having received a first-round bye.

Taylor Fritz's 2022 campaign so far

Taylor Fritz has won two titles this year.

Taylor Fritz has had a decent 2022 campaign, winning 29 of his 40 matches. At No. 13, the 24-year-old is the highest-ranked American male in the ATP singles rankings.

Fritz started the year by reaching the second week at the Australian Open, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets in the fourth round. After a couple of early exits, the American won the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells.

Winning six matches for the first time at a tournament, an injured Fritz ended Rafael Nadal's 20-0 start to the year to win his first Masters 1000 title.

on how Taylor Fritz won his first Masters 1000 title in memorable fashion: By holding off a full-throttle charge from Rafael Nadal, and ending his win streak at 20. @SteveTignor on how @Taylor_Fritz97 made his “wild dream” come true at Indian Wells: tennis.com/news/articles/… Taylor Fritz won his first Masters 1000 title in memorable fashion: By holding off a full-throttle charge from Rafael Nadal, and ending his win streak at 20.@SteveTignor on how @Taylor_Fritz97 made his “wild dream” come true at Indian Wells: tennis.com/news/articles/…

After making the quarterfinals in Monaco, Fritz reigned supreme for the second time on the grasscourts of Eastbourne - the scene of his first ATP title three years ago. He beat his compatriot Maxime Cressy in a third-set tiebreak for his second title on grass.

Fritz continued his good form at Wimbledon, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time. He led two-time champion Nadal two sets to one and was twice within a game of reaching his first Major semifinal. However, the injured Spaniard dug deep to beat Fritz in a fifth-set supertiebreak.

The American will now look to make a deep run at the Citi Open, where he has won just one of his three matches.

