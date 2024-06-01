"I've talked about Novak Djokovic a billion times" - Olga Danilovic ruffled by question about Serb at French Open; proceeds to praise him soon after

Serbian women's tennis player Olga Danilovic recently expressed ambivalence at being asked about her countryman Novak Djokovic after she made the second week of a Major for the first time in her career on Friday (May 31). The 23-year-old also looked back on her experience of teaming up with the World No. 1 at this year's United Cup.

Danilovic has recorded the best result of her young career at the French Open this week. The World No. 125 qualified for the claycourt Slam before going on a giant-killing spree in the main draw; she has defeated 11th-seeded Danielle Collins and World No. 40 Donna Vekic en route to the fourth round, where she will face reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Speaking to the media following her third-round win over Vekic, Olga Danilovic was fielded a question about Novak Djokovic's influence on Serbia and on her.

"Novak is such a huge figure around the world, but just talk a little bit about his role in Serbia and if you've met and spoke with him, has he shared anything with you?" the journalist asked.

The Serb stated in her response that she had talked about the 24-time Major winner several times in her past press conferences. However, she still obliged with an in-depth answer to the above journalist anyway, maintaining that he was the greatest tennis player of all time in her opinion.

"I've talked about Novak a billion times. I mean, don't get me wrong, I will talk again. For me, it's no problem. What we have in Serbia, I'm not sure if we appreciate it much because he is the best player in the world," Olga Danilovic said in her press conference on Sunday (3:38).

"Having that kind of person in the same sport as me, for me, he's just a very humble and nice guy. Especially that he's the No. 1 in the world and for me, he's the greatest of all time," she added.

Danilovic further disclosed that Djokovic was very approachable and easy to talk to in her experience, which she admittedly appreciated a lot.

"But, that he's really proud to represent the country, that he's really open for us to talk. I come to him with some day-to-day struggles that I have on-court, and he's really happy to share his thoughts with me," she said. "What he learned, what kind of mistakes he did, so maybe I don't have to do them. It's just something I try to appreciate as much as I can."

"A bucket list for me to play doubles with Novak Djokovic and win" - Olga Danilovic on her United Cup 2024 experience

Novak Djokovic with Olga Danilovic at the 2024 United Cup

During the press conference, Olga Danilovic also reminisced about teaming up with Novak Djokovic for Team Serbia's mixed doubles group-stage tie against China's Zheng Qinwen and Zhang Zhizhen at the 2024 United Cup. The 23-year-old insisted that winning a match with the 24-time Major winner by her side gave her bragging rights.

"I played with him United Cup this year, it was like a bucket list for me to play doubles with him and to win," Olga Danilovic said. "It was such a relief when we won because it was something that I really wanted to say, 'I played with Novak and I won!' I hope we can appreciate that we can witness something like that."

Unfortunately, Danilovic and Djokovic could only join forces once during the United Cup in January. For Team Serbia's next fixture against Czech Republic, the former teamed up with youngster Hamad Medjedovic. The 2010 Davis Cup champions were eventually ousted 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the team event by Team Australia.

