"I am so here for Venus Williams claiming her cocky era!" - Tennis fans delighted as the American shows off 'Venus did it first' sweatshirt

Venus Williams stepping out in a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words 'Venus did it first,' has sparked delight among tennis fans.

Williams last competed on the tour at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The seven-time Grand Slam champion faced a tough challenge in her opening match, taking on eventual semifinalist Elina Svitolin., Despite making a strong start to the match, the 43-year-old was eventually defeated in straight sets.

The American has since been enjoying her time away from the court with some well-deserved vacation time. Earlier this month, she embarked on a trip to Amsterdam, where she was accompanied by sister Serena, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams then enjoyed her time in Italy before making her way to Mallorca, where she was spotted at Rafael Nadal's tennis academy.

On Friday, July 28, an image of the seven-time Grand Slam champion sporting a sweatshirt displaying the words, 'Venus did it first' made the rounds on social media, much to the delight of tennis fans.

A fan was thrilled about the seven-time Grand Slam champion embracing her "cocky" era.

"I am so here for Venus claiming her cocky era!" a fan tweeted.

Other fans expressed their desire to own the same sweatshirt.

"I need it in ALL the colors," a fan commented.

"I need it in ALL the colors," a fan commented.

"How can we get this??!!! NEED ASAP! And yes,the green," another fan chimed in.

"How can we get this??!!! NEED ASAP! And yes,the green," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Venus Williams gears up for Canadian Open 2023

Venus Williams is set to feature at the 2023 Canadian Open next, after receiving a wildcard into the main draw of the WTA 1000 event. Her last two Canadian Open appearances came in 2019 and 2022.

Williams recently shared a clip of herself gearing up for the tournament on social media. Her father, Richard Williams, can be heard giving her instructions in the background.

"Vee, on the backhand. It's unbelievable power from the backhand. On the forehand, turn your shoulder a little bit more on the forehand," he can be heard saying.

US Swing



Can u guys guess who is giving Vee tips at her practice session?!



She is working! Can u guys guess who is giving Vee tips at her practice session?!

Williams will be joined by former World no. 1 Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 Canadian Open. The one-time Grand Slam champion also received a wildcard into the event after announcing her shock return to tennis. The Dane had previously announced her retirement from the sport in 2020.

In other news, Williams recently announced her intention to hold a special auction to showcase the extraordinary works of American artist Ernie Barnes. All proceeds generated from this sale will be dedicated to the Yetunde Price Resource Center (YPRC).

