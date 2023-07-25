Venus Williams to hold special auction for colored artist Ernie Barnes' works, proceeds from sale to go to Yetunde Price Resource Center

Venus Williams will hold a special auction to showcase the extraordinary works of colored artist Ernie Barnes, with the aim of supporting the Yetunde Price Resource Center (YPRC). The entirety of the proceeds generated from this sale will be dedicated to the resource center.

YPRC was established with the purpose of commemorating the life and legacy of Yetunde Price, the eldest half-sister of Venus and Serena Williams, who tragically lost her life to an act of senseless violence.

Founded by the Williams family, the YPRC is committed to providing essential resources for individuals impacted by trauma, enabling them to thrive and overcome adversity. Located in Compton, California, the Center serves as a dedicated space for fostering, exchanging, and bolstering the local community.

Venus Williams recently took to social media to share that she will be holding a special auction, featuring four remarkable, previously unrevealed artworks by the renowned colored artist, Ernie Barnes.

The primary objective of this auction is to extend support to the YPRC. By channeling the proceeds from the sale of these art pieces, the auction aims to fund and furnish essential resources to individuals impacted by violence in Compton, as well as underserved communities throughout the United States.

"If I hadn't been an athlete, I would have landed in the arts somehow" - Venus Williams

Venus Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

According to Venus Williams, if she hadn't pursued a career as an athlete, she would have somehow found herself in the world of arts.

In an exclusive interview with PAPERMAG, Williams expressed her profound passion for art and design, shedding light on how this fervor seamlessly translated into her deep involvement within the fine art world.

The former World No. 1 stated that she attended various art, fashion, and interior design schools to better her knowledge and skills in these areas.

"If I hadn't been an athlete, I would have landed in the arts somehow," Venus Williams said. "It's hard to say what would have happened but that's how it feels in my heart. I went to lots of art schools. I went to fashion school. I went to interior design school. I was always in school."

"In terms of getting involved with the fine art world, I had a lawyer who unfortunately passed, and he was a friend of our family for so long and I asked him how to get involved. His sons are great artists and they started showing me around," she added.

Despite being busy with her tennis career, Williams always managed to find time for learning. She revealed that her passion for art was so immense that she had to relocate her extensive collection of art books from her house to her office.

"I have so many art books in my house and have to transfer them to my office because I need more space to hold them," Venus Williams said.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"