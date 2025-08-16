  • home icon
  • "I can't walk pain free" - Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana & Denis Shapovalov's fiancée Mirjam look back at their summertime

"I can't walk pain free" - Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana & Denis Shapovalov's fiancée Mirjam look back at their summertime

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 16, 2025 07:24 GMT
Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana & Denis Shapovalov's fiancée Mirjam get nostalgic over the past. Credit: Ivana, Denis/Instagram

Ivana Nedved, daughter of football legend Pavel Nedved and girlfriend of tennis pro Sebastian Korda, offered her followers a glimpse into what she has been up to lately. It has been over five weeks since she last posted, but on Friday, she marked her return to social media with a photodump.

Nedved shared multiple photos, documenting how she spent quality time over the last month. In the first slide of the carousel, she poses in front of a mirror in a chic all-white outfit paired with a striped handbag. She also shared another mirror selfie with a white top over blue jeans.

There were some pictures of the scenic beauties of nature as well. She also shared a photo from the gym where she can be seen having a candid moment with her friend.

Last but not least, include Nedved capturing Korda at what appears to be a beachside restaurant with red light all around. She captioned the post,

"It’s been a while 🤗," she captioned the post.
Under the comments section of the Instagram post, Denis Shapovalov's fiancée, Mirjam Bjorklund, left a perfect reply to sum up the post. She wrote:

“best & most sore times ever 😢💗”

Ivana Nedved replied:

"@mirjambjorklund the fact that I still cannot walk pain free….😂😂😂"
Comments section
While Denis Shapovalov continues his preparation for the Cincinnati Masters, Mirjam has been carving her own path on the WTA Tour. Her reply to Nedved's post captures the kind of injury many tennis players are going through this late in the season.

Mirjam Björklund celebrated her fiancé, Denis Shapovalov's, victory at ATP 250 in Mexico

Earlier in July, Denis Shapovalov defeated America's Aleksandar Kovacevic, 6-4, 6-2, to win his second singles title of 2025 at the Los Cabos Open (ATP 250 in Mexico). After his straight-sets victory, Mirjam Bjorklund celebrated the victory. She posted a screenshot of their FaceTime call, which even included their pet dog, Yatzy, and wrote:

“So happy and proud of you @denis.shapovalov,” adding, “Post title FaceTime with the little fam.”
Mirjam&#039;s Instagram story
Mirjam is also a tennis player who turned professional in 2017. She achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 123 in June 2022.

In her career so far, she has won 10 ITF singles titles, 2 ITF doubles titles, and 1 WTA Challenger doubles title. Her biggest title to date is the 2023 W100 Ilkley Trophy on grass.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Edited by Tushhita Barua
