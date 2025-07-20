"So happy"- Denis Shapovalov’s fiancée Mirjam Bjorklund shares proud message after Canadian wins second title of 2025

Denis Shapovalov's fiancée and Swedish tennis player, Mirjam Bjorklund, recently shared her reaction to the former's victory at the 2025 Los Cabos Open in Mexico. The Canadian star defeated the USA's Aleksandar Kovacevic in the men's singles finals of the ATP 250 tournament on Saturday, July 19.

Ad

The 26-year-old Shapovalov won the match against Kovacevic convincingly in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to clinch his second singles title in 2025. He had won the Dallas Open after beating Casper Ruud in the finals earlier this year in February.

After his victory in Mexico, Shapovalov's fiancée had a heartfelt moment with him over video call. Mirjam Bjorklund shared a screenshot of their FaceTime on their Instagram stories, which also featured their pet dog, Yatzy. The Swedish player also expressed her pride in her fiancé for winning the title and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"So happy and proud of you @denis.shapovalov."

Screenshot of Bjorklund's Instagram story on July 19, 2025 (Image via: Instagram@mirjambjorklund)

"Post title FaceTime with the little fam," she added further.

Ad

Bjorklund also shared an ATP Tour's Instagram post, published after Denis Shapovalov won his fourth career tour title at the Los Cabos Open.

Screenshot of Bjorklund's Instagram story (Image via: Instagram@mirjambjorklund)

Shapovalov came to this competition on the back of a disappointing grass-court season that saw him get eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon after a defeat to Mariano Navone. The former World No. 10 talked about hard work paying off after his latest ATP title win.

Ad

Denis Shapovalov made his feelings known after clinching victory at the Los Cabos Open 2025

Denis Shapovalov during the finals of the tournament (Image via: Getty)

Denis Shapovalov expressed his feelings after winning the 2025 Los Cabos Open. This was the first meetup between Shapovalov and Aleksandar Kovacevic in their careers.

Ad

Shapovalov talked about hard work bringing the desired results for him this year. He said (via ATP Tour website):

"We have been working for quite a few years now and it hasn’t been easy coming back from injury. But all the work we’ve done, it is really paying off."

The Canadian player further extended his appreciation to his opponent, Kovacevic, especially for the latter's performance in the semis, where he downed the current World No.10 and the tournament's top seed Andrey Rublev. He added:

Ad

"I want to congratulate Aleksandar on an amazing week. He beat some great players. Honestly, I didn’t watch the match [vs. Rublev] yesterday, but my coach told me you played insane, so, congrats on an amazing week."

Notably, Kovacevic defeated Rublev in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 during the final-four game, and it was his second consecutive victory over the latter in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More