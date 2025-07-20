Los Cabos Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Denis Shapovalov and runner-up Aleksandar Kovacevic earn?

Denis Shapovalov and Aleksandar Kovacevic locked horns in the final of the 2025 Los Cabos Open, with the Canadian delivering an impressive performance to clinch his fourth tour-level title. With the prize pool for the event totaling $889,890, both players will earn substantial rewards for their campaigns at the ATP 250 event.

Ad

After a disappointing first-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships, Shapovalov bounced back strongly with a stellar campaign at the Los Cabos Open. The Canadian secured a 6-4, 6-2 win over Kovacevic in the final to lay claim to the $136,190 champion's prize money. The American, meanwhile, will take home $78,695 as the runner-up.

The players who were knocked out in the semifinals, Andrey Rublev and Adam Walton, will each receive $46,420 for their efforts. Emilio Nava, Juan Pablo Ficovich, Tristan Schoolkate and James Duckworth will each earn $26,895 for making it to the quarterfinals of the event.

Ad

Trending

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Daniel Altmaier, Quentin Halys, and the other players who lost in the second round will each pocket $15,615. Meanwhile, those who were ousted in the first round, including Adrian Mannarino, Aleksandar Vukic and Wu Yibing, will each earn $9,545.

Even players who failed to reach the main draw of the Los Cabos Open will take something home. The players who lost in the second round of qualifiers will each receive $4,775, and those who were defeated in the first round of qualifiers will each get $2,605.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More