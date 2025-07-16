Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved & Denis Shapovalov’s fiancée Mirjam Björklund enjoy fun lunch date with adorable furry friend

American tennis star Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedvěd, enjoyed a cozy afternoon on Tuesday, July 15, with Swedish tennis pro and Denis Shapovalov's fiancée, Mirjam Björklund. They were joined by a furry companion.

Ad

Ivana shared a sweet snap of their outing on Instagram stories, featuring their adorable dog companion. The photo captured a close-up of a fluffy dog nestled comfortably in the back of a car. The girls seemed to enjoy a relaxed day out with their furry friend. Ivana captioned the story:

"Cute little trio grabbing some lunch 💕👱🏼‍♀️👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏼🐶 @mirjambjorklund"

Ivana's Instagram story (@ivananedved)

Ivana Nedved is a model and lifestyle influencer with a growing European following. She uses her social media to post about travel, fashion, and behind-the-scenes tennis life. Meanwhile, Mirjam Björklund is a rising tennis player who is climbing the WTA rankings. Her career-high ranking was No. 123, which she achieved on June 20, 2022.

Ad

Trending

Denis Shapovalov and fiancée Mirjam add furry companion to their growing family

The furry companion posted on Ivana Nedved's Instagram story belongs to Mirjam Björklund and Denis Shapovalov. Earlier in February, the couple adopted a poodle to add warmth to their household and named him Yatzy.

The couple often takes their pet to tennis sessions at the IMG Academy. While in the middle of a practice session, Shapovalov posted a lighthearted snapshot showing Yatzy nestled inside his tennis bag, gripping one of his Yonex rackets with his teeth. He jokingly wrote in the caption:

Ad

"Coach Yatzy working hard regripping my @yonex_tennis for practice😁"

Shapovalov's Instagram story

Mirjam also shared a sweet Story of Yatzy relaxing in the car before heading to the court. She captioned it:

Ad

"Let's go to practice."

Mirjam's Instagram story

Ahead of the final of the 2025 Dallas Open, Shapovalov talked about his pet, Yatzy. He said:

Ad

"We just got a puppy. I have Mirjam here with the dog and with the hotel being so close, I'm really just able to disconnecct and enjoy the area here."

Denis Shapovalov went on to win the 2025 Dallas Open by defeating Casper Ruud 7–6(7–5), 6–3 in the final. In the process, Shapovalov became the first player since Nick Kyrgios at the 2019 Mexican Open to defeat the top three seeds and three top 10-ranked opponents en route to an ATP 500 title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More