"I would walk into traffic if I was his lawyer!" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts to Donald Trump's statement before fraud hearing

Rennae Stubbs, former coach of Serena Williams, had a witty reaction to a shortened speech of the former US President Donald Trump.

Republicans against Trump recently posted a video of Donald Trump addressing the media before his hearing at the court. The caption had an amusing tone as to whether the former President admitted to committing fraud or not.

“Did Trump just admit to committing fraud? Talking to the press at his fraud trial today, the corrupt former president admitted to lying about his financial documents: "My financial documents that I gave to the bank are much less than my actual net worth....I gave them lower numbers", Republicans against Trump wrote in the caption.

In the video, Trump is seen defending himself about the financial documents and he also explained that he doesn’t require loans.

“My financial documents are valued much less than my actual documents, which nobody even notices. But the financial documents that I gave to the bank are much less than my actual net worth. So, therefore, I gave it to the bank so they can’t be abroad because I gave them lower numbers. I’m probably one of the only people ever to seek a loan. I don't even need a loan because you see the kind of cash I have, I don't even need loans.” said Trump addressing the media before entering his trial.

Rennae Stubbs reposted the tweet with a witty comment on how being his lawyer must feel like.

“I would literally walk into traffic if I was his lawyer!” Stubbs wrote in her post.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that the 52-year-old has spoken her mind on social media on political issues. Very recently she re-posted another video of Trump talking about indicting Joe Biden, the present US President with an amusing reaction.

Rennae Stubbs, ex-coach to Serena Williams, unhappy with the WTA website's unavailability

2022 US Open - Day 5

Serena Williams's former coach Rennae Stubbs recently expressed her dissatisfaction with the WTA website outage.

On Tuesday, October 3, the website of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) was temporarily unavailable and displayed a message on the homepage explaining “essential maintenance” that the website required.

To this, the Australian coach and former pro tennis player expressed her discontent. She explained she was trying to promote tennis but the current condition of the website was not helping her cause.

"@WTA I’m really trying hard to promote this sport! Could you help me out here!?" she captioned her post.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas