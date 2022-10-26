"I want to be able to make it so that my mom doesn't have to work this hard" - Naomi Osaka reveals her early career goals

For Naomi Osaka, one of her main goals when she became a professional player was to do well enough so that her mother could stop working tirelessly and put her feet up to relax.

At a recent panel discussion held for the launch of Hana Kuma, a media company she set up in partnership with NBA legend LeBron James, the former World No. 1 was asked for details on a "priceless moment" from her time, to which she picked the time her mother could comfortably retire. Osaka's mother had worked extremely hard to ensure that she had the best possible coaching and equipment at her disposal during her formative years.

“When my mom was able to retire. When I was younger she couldn’t really come to any of my matches or my practices because she was the one providing like she was working because tennis isn’t a cheap sport. She would literally work all the time and there was days that I didn’t see her. She would go to work so early and come back so late,” Naomi Osaka said.

“I knew that one of my main goals when I was starting to play tennis was like I want to be able to make it so that my mom doesn’t have to work this hard. So, I guess when I finally accomplished that goal, it was really emotional for me. I always dreamed that I would be able to do that but just like have it happen so that she doesn’t have to go to work at 4am you know or something crazy and she could do whatever she wants,” she added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also said that they bought her mom a dog as it could keep her busy when she’s bored.

“We bought her a dog right after that because I was like she’s gonna be bored, but I think that was a really priceless moment,” she stated.

“There’s a lot of weight in what they are saying” – Naomi Osaka on being an inspiration to many

Naomi Osaka with the 2021 Australian Open trophy.

When asked about being an influence both on and off the court, Naomi Osaka recalled an interaction with a kid that cheered her on a day she was feeling down.

“A little girl comes up to me and they’re like you’re like my favorite player and I want to be like you when I grow up”, she recalled.

The 25-year-old added that she feels incredibly grateful to be in a position to motivate young people.

Poll : 0 votes