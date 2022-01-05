"I want to achieve top 10, I want to be able to play the WTA Finals at the end of the year"- Leylah Fernandez

In a recent interview with WTA Insider, Leylah Fernandez revealed her goals ahead of the 2022 tennis season and stated that she wants to "achieve the top 10" spot in the WTA rankings. She also disclosed that she has an ambition to "win a Grand Slam" title this year.

Leylah Fernandez played some quite amazing tennis in 2021. She won her maiden WTA title at the Monterrey Open and finished as the runner-up of the 2021 US Open. She finished the year at a career-high ranking of 24.

Tennis Canada @TennisCanada



Leylah Fernandez defeats qualifier Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 to win her maiden WTA title at the Monterrey Open.



Congratulations, CHAMPION!Leylah Fernandez defeats qualifier Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 to win her maiden WTA title at the Monterrey Open.Congratulations, @leylahfernandez CHAMPION! 🏆Leylah Fernandez defeats qualifier Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 to win her maiden WTA title at the Monterrey Open.Congratulations, @leylahfernandez! 🎉 https://t.co/ut5z2Wgtrv

In the interview, Leylah Fernandez highlighted that she always sets "high objectives" for herself because her parents believe that it is a sign of confidence. She even revealed what success in tennis means to her, defining it as a means of "enjoying the sport" and playing on the court with joy and happiness.

“I’ve always had those high objectives because my parents said if you don’t set the bar high, then you don’t really believe in yourself. This season is still the same. I want to achieve Top 10, I want to be able to play the WTA Finals at the end of the year. Obviously, I want to win a Grand Slam," said Leylah Fernandez.

Leylah Fernandez at the Indian Wells 2021

“But I define success as me enjoying the sport, enjoying my time on the tennis court. As a team, we don’t want to lose that happiness working together. We want to keep that smile, keep that joy for the sport and then finish the year healthy, physically, mentally, and also emotionally. That’s success for me," added the Canadian star.

Leylah Fernandez to lock horns against Iga Swiatek in the second round of the Adelaide International 2022

Leylah Fernandez got off to a great start in 2022 after enjoying a comfortable victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the 2022 Adelaide International.

The 19-year-old Canadian dominated the entire match and gave Alexandrova absolutely no chance of bouncing back after holding on to an early lead. The final scoreline of the match was 6-3, 6-4.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



sportsnet.ca/tennis/article… Canada's Leylah Fernandez opened her 2022 season with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday in the first round of the Adelaide International in Australia. Canada's Leylah Fernandez opened her 2022 season with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday in the first round of the Adelaide International in Australia.sportsnet.ca/tennis/article…

After her first-round win, Leylah Fernandez will next encounter Iga Swiatek in the second round of the tournament on Thursday. The Polish player also enjoyed a phenomenal start as she defeated Daria Saville in straight sets in the first round.

Iga Swiatek at the Adelaide International 2022

This will be the first time Fernandez and Swiatek will be crossing each other's paths on the WTA tour.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from playing in the singles category, Leylah Fernandez will team up with Erin Routliffe to play doubles. Their first-round match is against the Chinese pair of Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya