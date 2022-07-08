"I want to go a little further, inspire many more generations" - Ons Jabeur on reaching Wimbledon final

Ons Jabeur reflected on the legacy she's trying to leave for future generations of Tunisian and Arab players after beating Tatjana Maria on Thursday to reach the Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old Jabuer made a brisk start to the battle between the two first-time Grand Slam semifinalists. She took the opening set for the loss of just two games, but the 34-year-old Maria came roaring back into the contest to force a decider.

However, Jabeur reasserted her ascendancy in the contest, dropping only one game to become the first Tunisian, Arab and African player to reach a Major final.

Wimbledon



defeats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Ons the way to a first Grand Slam final @Ons_Jabeur defeats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

In her press conference, Jabuer said that she's proud to put Tunisia on the tennis map. She added that she wanted to in show Arab and African players that they can also reach the upper echelons of the game.

“It is always about Tunisia in some way, but I want to go a little further, inspire many more generations," said Jabeur. "Tunisia is connected to the Arab world, to the African continent, that is where we want more players to come out."

She hopes to inspire a new generation of players to believe in themselves so that they can also make it big in the game.

"It's not like in Europe or other places, where I want to see more players is in my country, in the Middle East, in Africa," added the Tunisian. "I think we never believed enough that we can do it, but now I'm trying to show it to them, I hope people get inspired."

"I know my game could really upset her" - Ons Jabeur on her final opponent Elena Rybakina

Ons Jabuer Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Ons Jabeur will be on the cusp of more history on Saturday as she strives to become the first Tunisian, Arab and African player to win a Major title.

However, she'll have to contend with Elena Rybakina, who took out 2019 champion Simona Halep in straight sets in the other semifinal. The Russian-born Kazakh will also be looking for her maiden Grand Slam title.

Analyzing her opponent's game, Jabeur observed that Rybakina serves well and hits the ball hard. She will try to take the pace off the ball to upset Rybakina's rhythm and throw her off-balance.

Wimbledon



It's Jabeur vs. Rybakina for the Ladies' Singles title



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 The final is set. It's Jabeur vs. Rybakina for the Ladies' Singles title

“She serves very well, so my main goal will be to take away as many balls as possible, make her work hard on every punch," said Jabeur. "I know she can hit the ball really hard and hit a lot of game winners. I know my game could really upset her."

Ons Jabeur hopes to stay true to her game style regardless of Rybakina's penchant for winning points 'in two shots'.

"I'll try to focus a lot on myself, hit a lot of slices, make her run. I know those kind of players usually win the points in two shots, so I will have to continue with my style and do what I usually do on the court,” she concluded.

Interestingly, Ons Jabeur's clash with Elena Rybakina will mark the first time in the Open Era a ladies singles Grand Slam final will be contested by two finalists not from the USA, Europe or Australia. So whoever wins the Wimbledon crown, more history is set to be made on Saturday.

