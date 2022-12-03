"I want to go and play in places I've never been and thank the fans" - Roger Federer opens up on his remaining tennis dreams

Roger Federer recently spoke about his remaining tennis goals during a fan event in Tokyo. There, the Swiss stated that he holds a great desire to visit countries he has never been to, highlighting how that would give him a chance to thank everyone who has supported him throughout his career.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion brought an end to his illustrious career a couple of months ago, owing to his persistent knee ailment. He further revealed during the fan event that he plans to host exhibition tournaments once his knee fully heals.

"I want to go and play in places I've never been and thank the fans who have supported me throughout my career, that's all I want. My intention is also to organize exhibitions but it is still too early, unfortunately," said the Swiss Legend.

"My knee is not yet in perfect condition and I have to be patient. The doctors have advised me to be cautious and to wait a few months to see how the situation develops. and this goes not only for tennis but also for other sports that I would like to play, but I have to take it easy," he added.

"Now that I've retired, we can also organize slightly more adventurous holidays" - Roger Federer lays bare his vacation plans with his children

Roger Federer's four children at the 2020 Australian Open

During the fan event, Roger Federer was also asked to shed some light on his non-tennis plans now that he has retired. He revealed that he would like to take his four children to Africa, given that his mother hails from that continent.

"I would also like to take my children to Africa. Now that I've retired, we can also organize slightly more adventurous holidays," he said.

While his illustrious peers Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have found great success in their respective tennis academies, the Swiss insisted during a press conference at the fan event that he would prefer not to start his own academy.

The 41-year-old explained that starting his own academy could potentially see him disrupt the plans and progress of the Swiss Tennis Federation -- an organization he still admittedly remains very close to.

"I am like the product of Swiss tennis, of a federation. So I think I will always have that with me. That's why it's hard for me to create my own academy, because I feel like that would go maybe potentially against the federation, who I am too close to," Federer said.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes