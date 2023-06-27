Elena Rybakina may not be in action on the tennis courts this week, but the reigning Wimbledon champion’s absence has been more than made up for with her fun revelations coming to light.

Rybakina was recently interviewed by the Daily Mail, ahead of her Wimbledon title defense. In the interview, the Kazakh spoke about how she was introduced to tennis as a child, and her journey to her maiden Grand Slam title. She also revealed a few of her hobbies and a bucket list activity.

Elena Rybakina took the wraps off her love for cars, but also confessed that she has yet to get her driver’s license, thanks to her peripatetic lifestyle.

"I like cars but I don’t have my driver’s licence yet, I just haven’t had time yet because I am always on the road," she said.

The 24-year-old also opened up about her fascination with roller coasters. She recalled riding on them numerous times after her tournaments in the United States.

"I really like roller coasters as well, and I have ridden quite a lot of them in America. After a tournament it’s sort of a treat," the Indian Wells champion said.

Rybakina showed her intrepid side when she confessed about her wish to ‘jump out of an aeroplane.’ She, however, indicated that she will be holding off the idea, with her coaches less than keen about the adventurous activity during her prime career years.

“One of the things I want to do is jump out of an aeroplane, but my coaches are telling me this is not the right time. I think they are worried about the landing,” Elena Rybakina said.

Elena Rybakina has one grasscourt win to her name ahead of 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Rybakina is the Wimbledon defending champion

Elena Rybakina is likely to enter the 2023 Wimbledon Championships without enough match practise. The World No. 3 has played just two grasscourt matches this season – one win and one loss - at the bett1open in Berlin.

After her early exit in Berlin, the player was expected to contest the ongoing Eastbourne International in the lead-up to the grasscourt Slam.

She, however, pulled out of the event on June 26, citing prolonged viral illness. Rybakina has been dealing with a virus since abruptly withdrawing from her French Open third-round match.

“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw here in Eastbourne. I am still recovering from the virus I had in Paris and after Roland Garros it was really tough. I also picked up another small issue in Berlin. So my team and I decided it would be better to recover this week and prepare for Wimbledon,” Elena Rybakina said, as per journalist Yasmin Syed.

