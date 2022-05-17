"I don't want you to be like Nadal, like Federer or Djokovic, I want you to be like Alcaraz because he has it all" - Mats Wilander praises Carlos Alcaraz

Tennis' rising superstar Carlos Alcaraz has received immense praise this year for his performances as legends and pundits alike remain in awe of his attitude, skills and outlook in matches.

Joining a long list of people who have praised him is former World No. 1 Mats Wilander, who was full of compliments for Alcaraz as he gears up for the French Open. Wilander spoke about how the Spaniard has the right attitude and the right body language. The Swede, in conversation with Marca, also said that his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, might've played a role in how he approaches tennis and his opponents on court.

"I never saw someone with their way of acting and their freshness. He is always inside the game, he is emotional, but at the same time he looks at his bench with a good attitude," Wilander said. "Carlos teaches everything positive that he carries inside with his body language. This is something that is difficult to learn, I guess he is, although Ferrero may have advised him what he has to project in the face of the rival."

Wilander continued, adding that his attitude on the court, his passion and love for the sport set him apart and that he didn't want Alcaraz "to be like Nadal, like Federer or Djokovic."

"I love how he acts, it's very important for tennis that there is a player who seems to be enjoying so much, who likes to compete so much and who hates to lose. It's like the example to follow: I don't want you to be like Nadal, like Federer or Djokovic, I want you to be like Alcaraz because he has it all."

Carlos Alcaraz has seemingly shaken the establishment of the next generation of players. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev were dubbed to achieve big things and replace the Big 3 until Carlos Alcaraz started dominating on tour.

Mats Wilander spoke about how Carlos Alcaraz is unique in his game but also carries certain traits and playing styles from top players like Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Zverev. Wilander said:

"He can do the things that Tsitsipas does, like catching the ball very early, playing aggressively; it can be just as solid as Zverev; perhaps he cannot do what Medvedev does, because only he does according to what things... But Carlos has the resource of the left and the attitude that makes him different from the rest of the young people."

Carlos Alcaraz had a slow start to the claycourt season, losing to Sebastian Korda in the second round of Monte-Carlo. He rebounded to claim back-to-back titles at Barcelona and Madrid to propel him to World No. 6 in the rankings. Alcaraz became the first player to beat Djokovic and Nadal back-to-back in a tournament on claycourt in Madrid.

He withdrew from the Italian Open to rest and prepare himself for Roland Garros, where the sixth seed will look to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

