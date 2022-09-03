The retiring Serena Williams said after her US Open third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic that she has a life after tennis, which she wants to enjoy.

Playing the last tournament of her illustrious career, the 23-time Major winner went down in three sets to Tomljnaovic. Williams lost a tight opening set 7-5 but roared back into the contest by taking the second in a tiebreak.

The 40-year-old, though, fell well short in the decider, winning just one game. Despite saving five match points, Williams failed to delay the inevitable as she waded off into the sunset without going all the way.

At her press conference, Williams said that she would like to explore a different version of herself and have a 'bit of life.'

"I'm ready to, like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena," said Williams. "Technically in the world I'm still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I'm still walking."

The 40-year-old, while admitting that she has come a long way since last year's Wimbledon, hinted that she might not be done with playing just yet.

"(I) don't know (if it was my last match)," said Williams. "I'm not thinking about that. I always did love Australia, though (smiling). But yeah, you know what, I've come a long way since last year at Wimbledon. Just not sure if that was my last moment or not. Making it a different moment I think is much better. Yeah, and it takes a lot of work to get here. Clearly I'm still capable. It takes a lot more than that."

Meanwhile, Tomljanovic will next meet Ludmilla Samsonova for a place in the quarterfinals.

"I'm definitely resting tomorrow, and then probably spending some time with my daughter" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams bids adieu to fans.

Serena Williams said that she would rest on Saturday and spend some quality time with her daughter Olympia.

She says that she has spent almost every single day with the five-year-old, adding that her career has been 'hard' on Olympia.

"Yeah, I'm definitely resting tomorrow, and then probably spending some time with my daughter," said the six-time US Open winner. "I'm a super hands-on mom. I've been with her almost every single day of her life, minus two days or three days."

"Yeah, it's been really hard on her, my career. So it will be, you know, nice just to do that and spend some time with her, do things that I never really have done or had an opportunity to do," she added.

On Thursday, Serena Williams lost in the first round of doubles with her sister Venus Williams, going down to Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in straight sets.

