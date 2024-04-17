 Naomi Osaka: "I want to play long enough for my daughter Shai to see me play"

Naomi Osaka recently admitted in a candid conversation with Nick Kyrgios that she wants to prolong her tennis career until her daughter Shai becomes more aware of the world around her.

On Tuesday (April 16), the Japanese star took part in her media company Hana Kuma's YouTube series GOOD TROUBLE with Nick Kyrgios, where several eclectic personalities from various industries are invited for a no-holds-barred talk.

During the interaction, the Aussie asked her about her schedule on the WTA Tour and what had changed in her approach. In response, Naomi Osaka claimed that she has been ramping up the number of tournaments she plays in, as she intends to play for many years to come.

Moreover, she expressed the desire for her nine-month-old daughter Shai to be able to recognize her on-court, which means she will likely play well into her 30s.

"Well, my tennis schedule is kinda packed. Playing way more tournaments than I was. But just because I appreciate tennis a lot more. I think this time away from the game made me realize I'm not gonna be playing for the next 20 years," Naomi Osaka said (18:00). "But I've been playing tennis since I was three, so I want to treasure it as long as I can. And I also want to play long enough for [my daughter] Shai to see me play. So, I guess I'm playing a packed schedule."

Naomi Osaka: "If I wasn't pregnant and didn't have Shai, I don't think I would've had deep conversations"

Naomi Osaka during Japan's BJK Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan

Nick Kyrgios also asked Naomi Osaka whether anyone of note wished her luck for her 2024 return. The four-time Major winner replied that while World No. 42 and her good friend Chris Eubanks did reach out to her, she doesn't look out for new people in her life nowadays.

"I guess, I would say Chris Eubanks? Yeah, he's hit with me a couple of times," Osaka said (18:44). "I don't know how to describe it, but I think my circle has grown bigger. But it's not, like, from new people, if that makes sense."

Furthermore, Osaka claimed that although she had come in contact with several mothers, she admittedly wouldn't have sought "deep conversations" if not for her pregnancy.

"Like, I've just discovered I know so many moms and it is helpful to me," she added (19:01). "But if I wasn't pregnant and I didn't have Shai, I don't think I would've had deep conversations."

